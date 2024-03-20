Inside Mark Wahlberg's luxury $51 million Australian digs

HE is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.
So it's no surprise Mark Wahlberg has settled into lavish digs in Sydney during a stint Down Under to shoot his forthcoming crime thriller film, Play Dirty.
The ex-Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch rapper, 52, has reportedly taken up temporary residence at a luxury waterfront mansion in the ritzy pocket of Point Piper.
Records show the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was last sold in 2020 for a staggering $51 million.
Set across three levels on 1238 square metres, the home held the record as the most expensive residential property in the suburb when it previously sold in 2007 for $30 million.
According to the sales listing at the time, the waterfront residence was designed by leading architect Michael Dysart, with an additional transformation in 2016.
Capturing uninterrupted north-easterly harbour views across Shark Island towards the Manly skyline, the home is surrounded by Myles Baldwin-designed gardens and towering palm trees.
The home is crowned by a rooftop terrace, with multiple entertaining areas, barbecue and a wet bar.
The property includes a deep-water jetty and, perhaps most importantly for the jacked-up star of films such as Pain & Gain and Ted, a home gym.
In 2022, Wahlberg famously admitted to waking up in the middle of the night to work out before his day begins with a 2.30am training session.
Other key features of the home include a master bedroom with an ensuite and a dressing room, self-contained guest or staff quarters and a vast entertaining area with an open fire, library and bar.
There is a grand formal dining room, a home cinema and a 5000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar.
Outside features a covered poolside alfresco area with gas fire pits, sunken seating and poolside his and hers change rooms.
It also has a seven-car garage.
Wahlberg, who has starred in films such as The Departed, The Other Guys and Daddy's Home, is estimated to have a net worth of $US400 million.
Marky Wahlberg's cashed-up Point Piper neighbours
Wahlberg's luxury rental is not the priciest home in Point Piper where the median house value has climbed to a staggering $17.94 million, according to CoreLogic.
In 2018, tech billionaire Michael Cannon-Brookes, who is co-founder and co-CEO of software company Atlassian, paid a whopping $100 million for one of the most expensive homes in the suburb.
It is the second highest price paid for a residential property in Point Piper.
In 2022, fellow Atlassian billionaire Scott Farquhar and his wife, investment banker Kim Jackson, splashed $130 million on a five-bedroom home on 3351 square metres at Wentworth Place.
The record sale smashed all house price records across the country.
It is one of two multi-million dollar homes in Point Piper owned by the couple who paid $71 million for the historic 6897-square metre waterfront estate, Elaine, in 2017.
Other famous faces who call the suburb home include ex-PM Malcolm Turnbull and former Aussie home loans boss John Symond.