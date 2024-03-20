Inside Mark Wahlberg's luxury $51 million Australian digs

Film star Mark Wahlberg is staying in a luxury $51 million mansion in Point Piper while filming in Australia. Picture supplied

HE is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

So it's no surprise Mark Wahlberg has settled into lavish digs in Sydney during a stint Down Under to shoot his forthcoming crime thriller film, Play Dirty.

The luxury home last sold in 2020. Picture supplied

The ex-Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch rapper, 52, has reportedly taken up temporary residence at a luxury waterfront mansion in the ritzy pocket of Point Piper.

Records show the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was last sold in 2020 for a staggering $51 million.

The waterfront residence was designed by leading architect Michael Dysart. Picture supplied

Set across three levels on 1238 square metres, the home held the record as the most expensive residential property in the suburb when it previously sold in 2007 for $30 million.



The view from Mark Wahlberg's digs in Sydney. Picture supplied

According to the sales listing at the time, the waterfront residence was designed by leading architect Michael Dysart, with an additional transformation in 2016.



Capturing uninterrupted north-easterly harbour views across Shark Island towards the Manly skyline, the home is surrounded by Myles Baldwin-designed gardens and towering palm trees.



A bath tub with a view. Picture supplied

The home is crowned by a rooftop terrace, with multiple entertaining areas, barbecue and a wet bar.



The property includes a deep-water jetty and, perhaps most importantly for the jacked-up star of films such as Pain & Gain and Ted, a home gym.

Water views from the bedroom. Picture supplied

In 2022, Wahlberg famously admitted to waking up in the middle of the night to work out before his day begins with a 2.30am training session.



Large picture windows take in the view in the living room. Picture supplied

Other key features of the home include a master bedroom with an ensuite and a dressing room, self-contained guest or staff quarters and a vast entertaining area with an open fire, library and bar.



The home cinema room. Picture supplied

There is a grand formal dining room, a home cinema and a 5000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar.



Outside features a covered poolside alfresco area with gas fire pits, sunken seating and poolside his and hers change rooms.



The wine cellar. Picture supplied

It also has a seven-car garage.

Wahlberg, who has starred in films such as The Departed, The Other Guys and Daddy's Home, is estimated to have a net worth of $US400 million.



The house includes a gym for the famously super-fit star. Picture suplied

Marky Wahlberg's cashed-up Point Piper neighbours

Wahlberg's luxury rental is not the priciest home in Point Piper where the median house value has climbed to a staggering $17.94 million, according to CoreLogic.



Tech billionaire Michael Cannon-Brookes paid $100 million for this Point Piper home in 2018. Picture supplied

In 2018, tech billionaire Michael Cannon-Brookes, who is co-founder and co-CEO of software company Atlassian, paid a whopping $100 million for one of the most expensive homes in the suburb.

It is the second highest price paid for a residential property in Point Piper.

Atlassian tech billionaire Scott Farquhar paid $130 million for this Point Piper property. Picture from Instagram

In 2022, fellow Atlassian billionaire Scott Farquhar and his wife, investment banker Kim Jackson, splashed $130 million on a five-bedroom home on 3351 square metres at Wentworth Place.



The record sale smashed all house price records across the country.

It is one of two multi-million dollar homes in Point Piper owned by the couple who paid $71 million for the historic 6897-square metre waterfront estate, Elaine, in 2017.



Other famous faces who call the suburb home include ex-PM Malcolm Turnbull and former Aussie home loans boss John Symond.