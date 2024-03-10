Inside the homes of Oscars best picture stars Margot Robbie and Leonardo Di Caprio

WATCH: Barbie star Margot Robbie has reacted to claims of an Oscars snub and said director Greta Gerwig deserved to be recognised.

Leonard Di Caprio, who stars in the 2024 Oscar nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon, owns multiple luxury homes including this mid century design in Palm Springs. Picture supplied

The 96th Academy Awards are just around the corner.



Top films nominated at this year's Oscars include Margot Robbie's hit Barbie and Martin Scorsese's marathon film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo Di Caprio.

Ahead of the event held in Los Angeles on March 10, take a look inside the homes of two of the stars of this year's biggest Oscar-nominated films:



Margot Robbie

Margo Robbie's Barbie scored eight nominations in this year's Oscar awards.



Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

However, as the film's Australia-born lead star and producer, she was controversially snubbed in the best actress category at this year's awards while her co-star Ryan Gosling earned a nod in the best supporting actor category for his role as Ken.



Although she was overlooked for the best actress gong, the former Neighbours star is arguably one of the biggest names to emerge in Hollywood in recent years.

Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street. Picture supplied

From her early years growing up in Queensland, the 33-year-old has come a long way and her rapid rise to success has led her to climb her way up the property ladder.



Robbie and her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley, have bought and renovated three homes in recent years.

Margot Robbie bought this Los Angeles home in 2017. Picture Engel & Vlkers Beverly Hills/Paul Barnaby)

The couple's foray into the property market began in 2017 when they acquired a home in one of the ritziest suburbs of Los Angeles in Hancock Park.

They secured the property just one month after tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Byron Bay.



Inside the Los Angeles home Margot Robbie purchased in 2017. Picture Engel & Vlkers Beverly Hills/Paul Barnaby)

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house, which spans 306 square metres, occupied just over an acre of land surrounded by lush gardens.

It was built just one year before the couple snapped it up after falling in love with the home's West Coast and New England-influenced interiors.

The kitchen inside Margot Robbie's Los Angeles home. Picture Engel & Vlkers Beverly Hills/Paul Barnaby

Features included high ceilings, oak hardwood floors, French doors, Carrera marble benchtops in the kitchen, a wine cellar, a fireplace and ocean views from the master bedroom.

Outside provided the ultimate space to entertain with a swimming pool, bar and cabana.

The pool at Margot Robbie's Los Angeles home. Picture Engel & Vlkers Beverly Hills/ Paul Barnaby

The house was listed for sale in 2021 for US$3.4 million.

Robbie did not venture too far to find her next property purchase.

Margot Robbies LA bungalow. Picture Realtor

In 2018, she paid US $950,000 for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow in the Hollywood Hills.



Built in 1951, the modest 84 square metre bungalow was ripe for renovation when the couple secured the property for $950,000.



The living room in the Hollywood Hills bungalow. Picture Realtor

The renovation included refreshing the hardwood floors, updating the kitchen and adding a fresh coat of paint inside and out.



The home featured French doors leading out to a courtyard, and additional French doors in the living area that filled the home with natural light.

One of the home's two bedrooms with French doors leading out to the courtyard. Picture Realtor

A terrace provided a view across the surrounding canyon behind the home.

The actress reportedly earned herself a decent profit when sold the property in 2021 for US$2.1 million.

Margot Robbie's Venice Beach home. Picture Compass

Robbie's next project took her closer to the coast at Venice Beach.

In 2019, The Wolf of Wall Street star dropped US$5 million on a luxury compound in an off-market sale.

The kitchen. Picture Compass

The ultra-modern home comprised three separate concrete structures on a double block, with a loft space, a bungalow and a cottage.

Inside is filled with natural light, white walls, high exposed wood ceilings, and timber flooring.

The lap pool. Picture Compass

Other features included an outdoor deck with enough space for a huge table to entertain guests, and a lap pool.

In 2021, TMZ reported Robbie had undertaken major renovations to the home which would push the property's value to more than US$15 million.

Leonardo Di Caprio

Like Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for his acting chops in Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2024 Oscars.



Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon. Picture Apple

The one-time Academy Award best actor winner failed to receive a nod for his portrayal of Ernest Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's film however, it did fetch 10 nominations, including best director, best picture and best actress for Lily Gladstone.



Di Caprio's acting career began at the age of five and in the years since, the Titanic star has amassed a net worth of $300 million.

Not surprisingly, Di Caprio calls Los Angeles home and he has bought and sold a long list of property in the star-studded city over the years.



An aerial shot of Leonardo Di Caprio's sprawling compound in the Hollywood Hills. Picture Google

Shortly after rising to fame, Di Caprio splashed out on a sprawling estate in the Hollywood Hills.



The compound was formed from two neighbouring properties, one of which he purchased from Madonna in the 1990s for US$2 million.



The entrance to Di Caprio's ultra private home in Los Angeles that he bought next door to his compound in 2022. Picture Google Maps

In the decades since, Di Caprio has renovated and extended the property and added his own touches with the construction of a basketball court on the grounds.



He bought the neighbouring property in 2022 in an off-market deal for US$10.5 million.



Built in 1963, the four-bedroom home spanned 3,527 square feet of living space.



Di Caprio bought this historic home in Los Feliz. Picture Hilton and Hyland

In 2018, Di Caprio snapped up a historic home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Los Feliz from electronic musician, Moby.



He paid US $4.9 million for the Tudor-style home which dated back to 1926.



The living room. Picture Hilton and Hyland

Known as Red Oak Manor, the home had many period features and spanned a huge floorplan with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.



It even had its own yoga studio.

The backyard and pool. Picture Hilton and Hyland

Outside featured multiple patios and a private garden with a swimming pool and spa.



However, the purchase was short-lived after the actor sold the home in 2022 for US $4.9 million.



The Spanish Colonial-style home in LA was purchased for Di Caprio's mother. Picture Compass / Todd Goodman

Also in LA, Di Caprio is the owner of a Spanish Colonial-style mansion



The What's Eating Gilbert Grape? actor doesn't live in the home though - it was gifted to his mother, Irmelin.



The alfresco area. Picture Compass / Todd Goodman

The historic home, which dates back to 1928, was purchased in 2021 for US$7.1 million from Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.



The Spanish influence is evident throughout the home including the entry foyer with its original terracotta floor, stone block walls and stencilled ceiling.



The Spanish-inspired entry foyer. Picture Compass / Todd Goodman.

Other features include a meditation and yoga room, an observation deck, a swimming pool, a hot tub and a sauna.

The home has been owned by a handful of celebrities over the years including Twilight star Robert Pattinson and Gwen Stefani.

Di Caprio bought this Malibu beac\h house 20 years ago. Picture Compass

Di Caprio's property portfolio extended to the celebrity hotspot of Malibu where he snapped up a beach house more than 20 years ago.



He paid US$1.8 million for the home in 1998 and held on to it for decades before selling the property off in 2021 for US$10.3 million.



The kitchen. Picture Compass

The 1950s beach house was much loved by the star who undertook major renovations to the property.

Boasting a prime position on Carbon Beach, the mid-century home had unobstructed ocean views from almost every room.



The outdoor spa. Picture Compass

The home spanned three bedrooms (including the master with its own balcony), two bathrooms, a living room with a beamed ceiling, a galley kitchen and a dining area.

Outside provided the ultimate place to party with a jacuzzi on the deck along with outdoor seating and steps leading directly to the sand.

He bought another home in Malibu on this beachfront strip in 2021. Picture Zillow

The sale didn't mark the end of his time in Malibu.

In 2021, Di Caprio spent US $13.8 million on a luxury beachfront home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.



Leonardo Di Caprio's private island. Picture Shutterstock

Nothing screams superstar more than owning a private island.

Di Caprio indulged in securing his very own slice of paradise in 2005 when he paid US$1.4 million for Blackadore Caye.



The 104-acre isleland sits off the coast of Belize.



A rendered image of the planned eco resort. Picture McLennan Design

Di Caprio planned to create a luxury eco-resort that would provide "restoration" both for the well-off individuals able to afford a stay in it and to the location itself, both the island and the environment around it.

However, the resort was still yet to open almost two decades later.

The actor is well-known to frequent nightclubs in New York City so it comes as no surprise that he has a base in the Big Apple.

Di Caprio's digs in Manhattan. Picture Realtor

Di Caprio snapped up two side-by-side apartments in Manhattan, paying US$3.7 million for the first one in 2008 and then US $8 million for the second in 2014.



The complex, Riverhouse at One Rockefeller Park, is eco-friendly, making it the perfect residence for Di Caprio who is well-known for his environmental activism.



The apartments overlook Battery Park and include a 50-foot lap pool and a yoga studio.



Di Caprio's Palm Springs retreat. Picture Dinah Shore Estate

From New York to Palm Springs, Di Caprio also has a retreat in the California desert which he snapped up in 2014 for $US 5.2 million.



The mid century modern home was designed by renowned architect Donald Wexler and built for American singer Dinah Shore in 1964.



The home is a mid century modern dream home. Picture Dinah Shore Estate

Inside is an interior design lovers dream, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and light-filled living spaces that wrap around the garden.



True to the era of the home, every room has elegant mid-century furniture and features such as stone walls and wood-panelled ceilings.

Inside one of the bedrooms. Picture Dinah Shore Estate

Di Caprio also offers the home for rent.



However, a stay in the impressive home will set you back a pretty penny at a cost of US $3750 per night.

