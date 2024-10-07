Inside the transformation of an interior designer's Canterbury home

When interior designer Anna Wood and her husband began renovating a 1920s period home in Melbourne's Canterbury, it was not their first rodeo. In fact, it was their fourth major renovation.



"Every seven years we tend to renovate, enjoy the house and then move on," says Wood. "We get the seven year itch with houses, not each other."



The inspriation for the project was to introduce more natural light. Pic: Suzi Appel.

The couple purchased the home in 2016 and after a long settlement they moved in midday through 2017. After two years living in the home and getting the lay of the land, Wood began planning the renovation.

"It was a beautiful 1920s double brick home with lots of period features," says Wood. "The previous owners had done a really good job creating a lovely flowing floor plan, but it was very much in a late 1990s French provincial, Tuscan style."

The first point of call for the renovation was to redo the back of the house by removing the current ceiling and replacing it with a cathedral ceiling.

The kitchen layout was reoriented so that it was facing the west and the light. Pic: Suzi Appel.

"There was a lovely big room, but the ceilings were quite low," says Wood. "They were about 2.7 metres high, whereas the front heritage part of the house was around three metres high. Even though it was quite a big room, it felt oppressive."

The next step was to bring in more natural light, which Wood says was the key inspiration for the project.

"Being a north and west facing aspect, there's no excuse not to have an abundance of light," says Wood. "To achieve this, we introduced a full wall of glass on the west face."

Reorienting the kitchen created a better connection to the living room and dining room. Pic: Suzi Appel.

Altering the layout of the kitchen was another big part of the renovation. Wood reoriented the set-up so that it was facing the west and the light. In doing so, this had the added benefit of creating a better connection to the living room and dining room. A walk-in pantry was also added.

When it came to the interior design and styling of the kitchen, Wood went with a neutral colour palette in case they sold the house - which they did in 2023.

"I didn't want to do anything too polarising, but I did use the lovely, skinny shaker cabinetry just to add a bit of texture and interest," says Wood. "The bronze tap ware I chose referenced the original bronze handles in the heritage part of the house."

The front lounge room was one of Wood's favourite parts of the renovation. Pic: Suzi Appel.

Despite the all white kitchen, Wood found ways to introduce colour in other parts of the home.

"I do love colour, so I did try and throw it in areas that someone could change easily if they wanted to," Wood says. "The lounge room was painted a navy blue with some pretty loud botanical wallpaper and I introduced a vibrant green in the laundry splash backs.

"The other colours were all pretty classic. There was a little bit of green terrazzo thrown into the kids' bathroom upstairs and in our ensuite we used a light grey terrazzo."

Wood's love of colour was introduced in many parts of the home. Pic: Suzi Appel.

When it came to her favourite parts of the renovation, Wood says it was the wall of steel windows on the west wall and the front lounge room of the home.

"I loved the front room," Wood says. "It was east facing and we had two beautiful silver birches in the front yard, so it didn't get a lot of light. Rather than fight it, we decided to make it cosy and paint it a dark colour.

"It was such a lovely room to be in. You felt snug in there."

True to form, roughly seven years after the purchase of the Canterbury home, Wood stumbled upon a new opportunity that she couldn't refuse. Five streets away from her current home, a property hit the market that was once owned by her grandparents for 30 years.

The pool and outdoor space of the Canterbury project. Pic: Suzi Appel.

"I'd walk the dog past it often and it pulled the heartstrings," says Wood. "I always thought to myself, 'if that popped on the market would I go for it?' And then it did pop on the market. That kind of forced the decision."

Wood now feels like she's found her forever home, and when it comes to renovating she's going to take her time.

"This one's gonna be a slow burn," says Wood. "Even if I get itchy feet at the seven-year mark I don't think I'll sell it because it's back in the family and it's too special."

"It's too sentimental."