Inside tour: Kaftan queen Camilla Franks' stunning home is up for sale

Kaftan queen Camilla Franks has listed her one-of-a-kind property just weeks after splashing out on a beachside mansion.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has had a complete overhaul since Franks purchased it in 2016 for $3.868 million and now come with a $7 million price tag.

"She's made it her own," co-listing agent Randall Kemp of Ray White Woollahra said. Pic: Supplied

The 19th century residence in the upmarket Sydney suburb of Woollahra, nicknamed Villa Camilla, features a mix of exotic floral and tribal wallpaper in the bedrooms and includes updated bathrooms and kitchen, a second living area and a Mykonos beach club-inspired backyard.

"She's had all the bedrooms done in Camilla print wallpaper. There are beautiful open family areas all flowing out to an amazing deck area at the back with a sunken firepit."

The backyard includes a swimming pool, courtyard, wrap-around deck, outdoor bath and shower and low-maintenance landscaping.

Mr Kemp said Franks wanted to upgrade to a bigger home and did exactly that with her recent purchase of historic mansion Gnal Loa in Sydney's beachside Bondi.

"She's had all the bedrooms done in Camilla print wallpaper," says Kemp. Pic Supplied

"She wanted more space. She has a big team of people that work with her, she does a lot of press release stuff from the house and was looking to get into something a bit bigger and it's a bit of lifestyle change going down to the beach," he said.

Already there's been strong interest from keen buyers.



The backyard includes a swimming pool, courtyard, wrap-around deck, outdoor bath and shower. Pic: Supplied

"We've had a lot of interest. A lot of people are interested to see how it's designed and laid out and presented.



"There's been a lot of family interest, people potentially looking to move into the village that don't want a terrace, but something a bit bigger."

The jungle themed bedrooms comes complete with stunning illustrated wallpaper. Pic: Supplied

Franks purchased her new Bondi home for around $12.5 million.



The historic manor has five bedrooms and occupies a 1015sqm block.



Outdoor bath anyone? The harden features an outdoor bath and firepit. Pic: Supplied

She founded the now global fashion house Camilla Australia in 2004 with her collections now sold in 55 countries.

The property is listed through both Mr Kemp and Alexander Phillips of PPD Real Estate.

It is the latest listing from an Australian fashion icon with former One Teaspoon designer Jamie Blakey putting her Byron hinterland hotel on the market recently.

While other Australian fashion stars, including Georgia Moore and Daniel Contos of White Fox Boutique, are now accumulating homes like they are the latest fashion item.