Inside YouTube stars the Norris Nuts' multi-million dollar Bondi homes

WATCH: The Norris Nuts family hear big house news from Mama and Papa. Video courtesy: YouTube/The Norris Nuts

Newcastle YouTubers the Norris Nuts are moving to their new beachside homes in Bondi. Picture Instagram/YouTube

YouTube stars the Norris Nuts are putting down permanent roots in Sydney after packing up their long-time family home in Newcastle.



"We have waited four years for this moment - we are finally moving house!," Sockie Norris announced on the family's latest vlog.

The view from the Norris family's $9.5 million house in North Bondi. Picture supplied

Justin Norris, a former Olympic bronze medallist swimmer, his wife Brooke and their six children Sabre, Sockie, Biggy, Naz, Disco and Charm are relocating to Bondi where the family will live across two neighboring properties.



The latest vlog shows a glimpse inside the Norris Nuts' new family home.

The cubby house bedroom inside the Norris family's new house in North Bondi. Picture YouTube

There are four kids' bedrooms, including a cubby house bed, a loft bed, an ensuite room and an attic room.



There are multiple bathrooms, with bright green mosaic tiles and LED backlit mirrors, and a luxury kitchen with a striking marble island bench.

The living room has wrap-around windows which take in views of Bondi Beach.

The loft bedroom in the family's new home. Picture YouTube

The Norris Nuts' multi-million dollar property splurge

The Norris family snapped up their first slice of Bondi real estate when they paid $14.3 million for a four-bedroom home in North Bondi.



A family's kitchen and living room at their new pad in Bondi. Picture YouTube

The listing described it as "occupying a prestigious setting" a 220-metre walk to the ocean's edge.



However, with six kids in their brood, one house wasn't enough to accommodate the whole family.



A video on the Norris Nuts' YouTube account last year documented their inspection of a house next door to their $14.3 million pad.



The ensuite bathroom. Picture supplied

According to dad Justin, Sabre could move next door to the family home rather than live in the block of flats on the same street they bought for $10.5 million in November 2022.

"My idea is that we should try to get the house next door," Justin said in the video.

The living room has views of Bondi Beach. Picture supplied

The kids, aged between four and 19, enthusiastically reacted to the news, including one who suggested building a secret tunnel to link the two properties.

CoreLogic records show the family's plan for two side-by-side homes came to fruition after they purchased the second house in November 2023 for $9.5 million.



Sabre Norris discussing the floorplan inside the family's new house. Picture supplied

Records show the property has DA approval for $223,209 in alterations and a swimming pool valued at $230,919.



Despite owning two side-by-side properties, construction of one of the houses is yet to be completed and the family of eight will live under one roof for at least the next 12 months.



Naz, Sabre, Biggy and Sockie Norris Picture Instagram

The two eldest children, 19-year-old Sabre and Sockie, 17, will eventually share one of the homes.

The Norris' property portfolio is funded by their hugely successful online following which has reportedly earned the family an estimated net worth of more than $30 million.



Sabre Norris found fame as a professional surfer and skateboarder after going "viral" on YouTube as the first Australian female and third female in history to land a 540 on a half pipe.

She went on to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

Eldest child Sabre Norris, pictured aged nine in 2014, was the third woman in the world and first in Australia to complete a 540 degree skateboard move. Photo by Marina Neil.

The family's revenue is reported to be around $10,000 a day from ads on their YouTube and other social media channels.

The family established a following of 7.68 million subscribers on YouTube posting clips of their day-to-day lives and challenge videos.



Collectively, the family has 5 million followers on Instagram.

The vacant lot at Broadbeach Waters sold by the Norris family in December 2022 for $6.42 million. Picture supplied

According to videos posted on the YouTube channel, the family intended to move from Newcastle to the Gold Coast to build their "dream home" after buying a huge double block at Broadbeach Waters in June 2021 for $6.5 million.

However, those plans were scrapped in favour of Sydney after they listed the Gold Coast property for sale in late 2022, complete with architectural plans for a seven-bathroom, seven-bedroom house including an indoor slide.

The 2166 square metre block sold at auction for $6.42 million in December.

Former olympian Justin Norris and his family pictured at their Newcastle East home in 2015. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

In 2015, the Newcastle Herald reported that the Norris family, then a family of six, sold their Newcastle East terrace on Stephenson Place for $1.305 million to move into a bigger home at The Junction which they purchased for $1.050 million.

Records show that in 2020 the Norris family also purchased a three-bedroom home for $1.324 million in February and a four-bedroom property for $4.1 million in June, both in Merewether.

Then in 2021, Justin listed his former Justin Norris Swim Centre for sale after selling his interest in the business at the start of 2020.

The building at 6 Sandringham Avenue, Thornton sold for $1,890,000 in March 2021.