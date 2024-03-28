Is this the The Block curse? TV show homes sell for huge losses years later

WATCH: A multimillionaire has successfully had his luxury car craned 57 storeys off the ground and into his lofty new $39 million penthouse apartment in Melbourne.

One of the houses sold on the 2023 season of The Block is on the market and expected to sell for a loss. Picture supplied

AUCTION day on the season finale of The Block is always a whirlwind.



Some contestants walk away with multi-million dollar results and others see their properties passed-in after months of hard yakka.



But what happens to the houses when the time comes to resell?

The latest house from The Block to hit the market is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home featured in the 2023 season filmed in Melbourne's Hampton East.

The house that was renovated by sisters Liberty and Eliza on the latest season of The Block is on the market. Picture supplied

Cashed-up entrepreneur Adrian Portelli purchased two houses on The Block last year, including Liberty and Eliza's for $4.3 million.



Less than six months later the house is back on the market and it appears likely that Mr Portelli could sell at a huge loss.

The luxury home is listed with a guide of $2.9 million to $3.2 million with Aaron Hill of Ray White Sunbury.



Liberty and Eliza's kitchen was named the best on The Block 2023. Picture supplied

If it sells within that range, it could deliver a loss of up to $1.4 million.

The house is back up for grabs after Mr Porelli attempted to raffle the property through his online promotions and giveaway platform, LMCT+.



The winner could choose to take the keys to the house or $2.2 million cash.



The property is on the market with a guide of $2.9 million to $3.2 million. Picture supplied

The winners opted to take the cash and the house is now on the hunt for a new owner.



It wouldn't be the first house from The Block to sell at a loss.



A glance at the resale of homes from the television reality program shows a handful of properties have sold for less than what the buyers paid.

This Port Melbourne apartment from the 12th season of The Block sold for $2.59 million at auction but drew a loss of $590,000 six years later in May 2022. Picture supplied

Taking the biggest hit was the resale of Julia and Sasha's apartment from the twelfth season of The Block in 2016.



The property in Port Melbourne pulled in an impressive $2.59 million at auction but sold at a loss of $590,000 six years later in May 2022.

This South Yarra apartment from season 11 sold at a $120,000 loss in 2021 for $1.55 million. Picture supplied

The 2015 season of The Block also proved not to be a successful year when it came to resales.

A $1.67 million apartment created by the contestants as part of a challenge during season 11 sold at a $120,000 loss in 2021 for $1.55 million.



Kingi and Carro's apartment in South Yarra sold at a loss. Picture supplied

An apartment created by contestants Kingi and Carro, also in 2015, was resold less than eight months after the auction for $13,000 less.

An apartment renovated by 2015 season contestants Darren and Deane recently sold for a loss after fetching $2.2 million.



The resale marked a decline in value of $90,000 in seven years.