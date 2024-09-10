Is your suburb on the list? Prices drop in almost 30 per cent of Australian suburbs

Australian home prices have taken a hit with a new study finding that almost 30 per cent of suburbs across the country have seen a fall in property prices.

High interest rates, cost of living and affordability challenges are continuing to bite leading to quarterly value declines. Pic: Shutterstock

Melbourne was the capital city that saw the largest number of suburbs see a decline in home values over the three months to August, with a whopping 79.1 per cent of suburbs seeing a drop.

Ballarat battling

The Victorian regional city of Ballarat however fared worse, with every suburb experiencing a loss in property values in that city, according to the study by CoreLogic.

High interest rates, cost of living and affordability challenges are continuing to bite leading to quarterly value declines becoming more common according to CoreLogic Economist Kaytlin Ezzy.



"While values are still rising at the national level, albeit at a slowing pace, beneath the headline figure, we're starting to see some weakness, particularly in Victoria," said Ms Ezzy.

It is the upper end of the property market that is most affected.

Top end takes a hit

"In Melbourne, declines were most concentrated in more affluent regions,"Ms Ezzy said.



In the inner east of Melbourne every suburb - except for Box Hill, Deepdene and Canterbury - saw property values drop in the three months to August.

The Melbourne suburbs to see the biggest price drop in the three months to August included Blackrock which saw a -4.5 per cent drop in prices and Northcote, which saw property values drop by -4.6 per cent.

In the affluent Mornington Peninsula, every suburb surveyed also saw a drop in home values.



"A similar pattern played out in regional Victoria, with Ballarat , Geelong and Bendigo recording the highest concentration of falls," Ms Ezzy said.



Bendigo recorded 89.3 per cent of suburbs seeing a drop in value, while Geelong saw 97.8 per cent of suburbs affected by a drop in value.

While every suburb in Ballarat saw a price drop, some of the regional city's most expensive saw the biggest falls.

Lake Wendouree saw a -7.2 per cent drop in the quarter, bringing the current median value to $730,796.

Cardigan, Ballarat Central and Newington were the next suburbs with the biggest loss in home values.

Nationally the portion of suburbs in quarterly decline was 29.2 per cent in August, which has risen from 17.2 per cent a year ago.

The country's most expensive city, Sydney, has also seen prices drop off.

Sydney suffers

"Behind Melbourne, Sydney has seen the biggest increase in the share of suburbs in decline over the past year from 3.8 per cent to 25.9 per cent," Ms Ezzy said.

The waterfront suburb of Rodd Point, which has a median value of $3.187 saw a -8.1 per cent drop in value over the last quarter, followed by Concord.

Despite the findings on individual suburbs Australian dwelling values overall are still rising, however growth is easing.

In the three months to August home values grew by 1.3 per cent nationally.

This is down from the 2 per cent rise recorded in April and the 3.3 per increase over the June 2023 quarter.

Spring sales

Ms Ezzy says despite the continued strength in some markets, its likely value declines will become more common as the spring selling season commences.

"The flow of new listings has already been above average through winter, which has translated into slowing growth," she said.

"It's likely this easing will continue into the seasonally busier spring selling period, with additional listing putting further downward pressure on values."

