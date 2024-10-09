'It doesn't feel good': The number one interior design mistake people make

When you're considering restyling or updating your home it can be difficult to know where to begin. Scrolling on Instagram or Pinterest may spark inspiration, but how does an interior design novice know what's right for them and their unique space.

Sometimes the best place to start is by learning what not to do. Pic: Studio Brie.

Rather than following tips and trends, sometimes the easiest place to start is by learning what not to do. Interior designer and TV host, Brie Turton, knows a thing or two about design and, in particular, what to steer clear of. Here are her tips on the most common mistakes she sees, and how to avoid them.

Variety is the spice of life

"The number one mistake people make is buying everything from one place, because it looks like a showroom and it doesn't feel good," says Turton. "Never buy everything from one supplier."

Make it light

The second most common mistake that Turton comes across is having no consideration or thought for lighting, especially ambient lighting.

Lighting is an essential ingredient to interior design, especially ambient lighting. Pic: Studio Brie.

"You want spaces to appear different at different times," says Turton. "When I'm ready to wind down from work, I want to be able to turn the overhead lights off and turn a lamp on.

"Having multiple sources of light allows you to control your ambient lighting through different times of the day."

Items with no meaning

If you're looking to restyle or redecorate an area of your home, Turton advises against choosing items that mean nothing to you.

"When people have open shelves that require styling, they think they have to fill it right away," says Turton. "So they go out and buy boring, cookie cutter items just to fill the space. In the long run it does absolutely nothing for you.

"I would rather you take two years to fill open shelving with items that are really important to you, rather than going out and panic buying everything in a weekend."

Rush hour

Hold your horses interior design novices, because rushing is another very common pitfall. Often when people decide they no longer like a space in their home, they are in a hurry to change things. Turton says this can result in a trip to a local supercentre with everything purchased in a day.

Don't be in a rush to change things, instead take your time to get things right. Pic: Studio Brie.

"That is such a big mistake, because not only is it going to feel rushed," says Turton. "But I guarantee you're not finding items that you really really love all in one spot in one day.

"I would rather people have a half empty living room for six months to a year, and slowly collect items, rather than panic buying everything and wanting to update it again in a year's time."

Tricky rooms

When it comes to the most difficult rooms to style, Turton believes the bedroom wins out.

"Trying to create a layered and cosy bedroom takes a lot of work," says Turton. "That's an area people are always looking for advice around.

Turton believes the bedroom is the trickiest room to style. Pic: Studio Brie.

"They want to know how they can make it feel more cosy and more layered, but also how they can style their bedside table while keeping it functional."

Turton thinks the kitchen is another tricky room as people make the mistake of filling their countertops with decorative items, therefore decreasing functionality of the space.

When to call in the experts

If you're considering using a professional interior designer for a project, Turton believes it's crucial to get in touch at the beginning.

"You never want to be reached out to halfway through, because it means your clients have probably spent money and may regret buying items," says Turton. "You're going to get the best result by getting someone on board at the start, because they're going to come in with expertise and insight you don't have."