'It ruins interiors': Five design trends to say goodbye to in 2025

With many Australians updating their homes in the new year, thoughts will likely turn to which trends are in and which are on the way out.

Three interior designers reveal which trends are on the way out. Pic: Unsplash.

To assist with your design choices, we spoke to three interior designers to find out which trends they are hoping to see the end of in 2025.

Generic Hamptons

Interior designer and principal at Smac Studio, Shona McElroy, is bidding adieu to the generic Hamptons look that has proliferated in homes around the country.

"The fake Hamptons look has been gone for a while, but we still get asked for it a lot," she says. "I'd like people to have a new take on what 'Hamptons' means. It can still be done beautifully, but the Australian take on it is so done."

Mass-Produced Decor

In a recent article about 2025 interior trends, interior designer and TV host Brie Turton said she predicts sustainability to be a big focus for consumers. It's no surprise then that she believes mass-produced products will be on the way out.

Turton believes mass-produced products will be on the way out this year. Pic: Unsplash.

"I think buying mass-produced, particularly decorative items that mean absolutely nothing, is a mistake," she says. "I would rather people have a half empty living room for six months to a year and slowly collect items that they're going to have for years to come."

Cool Tones

Cool tones are a trend that Block judge and interior designer Darren Palmer predicts will be on the way out.

"I don't want to see cool greys and white and lemon, because that's a 2015 thing," says Palmer.

Palmer is ready to say goodbye to cool tones. Pic: Unsplash.

Turton agrees that we'll see a move away from cool tones and towards warmer hues.

"We've moved away from Millennial Grey and we're over-correcting into really warm hues," says Turton. "We're seeing a bit of yellow and that's going to continue into those beautiful golden tones.

"We're going back to a 90s Mediterranean look with everything washed in warmth. The older generations are probably dreading it, but for the younger generations it's really exciting because all they've known is those really cool tones that we're starting to leave behind."

Beach Paraphernalia

One trend that McElroy is happy to say farewell to in 2025 is beach-inspired decor.

McElroy is happy to say farewell to beach-inspired decor. Pic: Unsplash.

"I could leave beach paraphernalia," she says. "I mean, it's cute and I can see how people love to live that way, but as a designer it's not going in one of my projects."

Words as Art

Often topping the worst trend lists year after year are 'words as art' decor items. This is a trend Palmer has a particular distaste for.

Palmer has a particular distaste for 'words as art'. Pic: Unsplash.

"I don't want to see words as art ever again," says Palmer. "I think it ruins interiors. If I get told to 'live laugh love' or 'eat', I'm done."