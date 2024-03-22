'It's been a whirlwind': The Block stars ditch Airbnb plans to sell Newcastle reno

WATCH: Take a look inside Maxine and Karstan's renovated Newcastle home set to hit the market next week. Video from Cognition Media

Former The Block contestants Maxine Stokes and Karstan Smith are set to sell their newly renovated holiday rental in Merewether, Newcastle. Picture supplied

TWO weeks after launching their renovated Newcastle home, The Palms, as a short-term holiday rental, former The Block contestants Karstan Smith and Maxine Stokes have had a change of heart.

The couple is set to list their three-bedroom, two bathroom Torrens title duplex in the beachside suburb of Merewether for auction after a snap decision to scrap their original plan of renting out the home while they embarked on a trip around Australia with their two children.



Zena, Maxine, Zuri and Karstan on the balcony at The Palms. Picture Andreas Proesser / Earp Bros

"It's been a whirlwind," Maxine said.



"It is a full backflip for us. We haven't received any offers or anything like that, it's just a decision we made.

"The other side of it is this is our daughter's last year before she starts school, so it feels like its our last year of freedom. That is so important to us."



The house is being sold with the option to purchase it fully furnished. Picture supplied

After paying $1.070 million for the property in 2022, the couple began renovating it last year with the intention of transforming the 1990s-era brick home into a coastal-inspired holiday rental.

It took 10 months to complete the project.

Features include sandstone walls and quality tiles and tapware. Picture supplied

"Holding on to the house was to give us flexibility when travelling to be able to return at any point," Karstan said.



"But the more we thought about it, it could potentially work the other way and be more stressful than it's actually worth."

The kitchen overlooks the plunge pool in the backyard. Picture supplied

The house at 83 Llewelyn Street will hit the market next week with Tom Lemke at Wilton Lemke Stewart and go to auction in late April.



The first open house inspection will be held on March 30.

A price guide is available by request.

The main bathroom. Picture supplied

"The quality of the home is unbelievable and it has that look that everybody loves," Mr Lemke said.



Set across two levels, the house has three bedrooms on the top level, a bathroom with a separate toilet and a second living area.

The kitchen includes integrated appliances and a zip tap. Picture supplied

The ground floor has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space that leads out to a private backyard with a plunge pool and built-in barbecue area.

Features include sandstone walls, blackbutt cabinetry, custom-made arched barn doors and ducted air conditioning.



The backyard is a tropical oasis. Picture supplied

The kitchen has integrated appliances, a zip tap, tiles by Earp Brothers and ABI brushed brass tapware.



The property is being sold with the option to buy it fully furnished.

The new stairwell was added during the renovation. Picture supplied

Everything from the cutlery and surfboard hung above the stairwell can be included in the sale.

"That's an option," Karstan said.

"It's all there and whoever is going to buy it can have it as a beautiful home or they might be like us a travel a lot and want to short-stay it.

The second living zone upstairs. Picture supplied

"It's a business and a home in one, so there's so many options for people."

Karstan and Maxine, who publish lifestyle and travel video content on their various social media channels, plan to keep a foot in the property market.

The ensuite. Picture supplied

That means another renovation could be on the cards for the couple who competed on the 2014 season of TV renovation show, The Block.

"We don't want to sell and not buy, so we will buy an investment again and we are looking in Newcastle at the moment," Maxine said.

The house has three bedrooms. Picture supplied

"We don't like the 9 to 5, so it makes sense for us to do a six to 12 month reno every couple of years and stay in the market.

"We know we're good at it, so we might as well keep going while we have the energy."

The median house price in Merewether is $1.8 million, according to CoreLogic.

The Palms, Merewether. Pictures supplied

