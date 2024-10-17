Kath & Kim star Jane Turner lists stunning home for $7.5m to $8m

Actress and comedian Jane Turner (far right) has listed her Elwood home for sale. Picture supplied

Comedian and actress Jane Turner has listed her stunning home in the Melbourne suburb of Elwood with an asking price of $7.5 million to $8 million.

The five-bedroom mansion is a world away from the humble Fountain Lakes home of the iconic Kath Day-Knight character she played on the hit comedy series, Kath & Kim, alongside Gina Riley.



The alfresco area. Picture supplied

Dating back to around 1884, the facade of the sprawling home is a classic example of Victorian Italianate-style architecture with its iron lacework verandah.



A marble-tiled entrance leads into a grand foyer and reveals a sweeping staircase alongside original period features including polished hardwood floors and leadlight windows.



The library. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2007 for $802,500.

Set on 1018 square metres, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house is impressive inside and out, with a large extension added to the home in around 2005.

Formal dining room. Picture supplied

Described on the listing as "rich in old-world glamour and grandeur", the home boasts high ceilings and ornate plasterwork.



The original front reception rooms are configured as a formal lounge, dining, library and home office which retain original features such as fireplaces, French doors and bay windows.



The open-plan living and dining in the extension. Picture suplied

Connecting the original home and former stables is the industrial-inspired cedar extension by renowned architects JCB.



The central open-plan living, entertaining and kitchen space is filled with natural light through clerestory louvre windows.



The kitchen and dining. Picture supplied

Timber-lined ceilings add an extra touch of warmth to the space.

The kitchen has pea-green cabinetry, a large island bench, stone benchtops and high-end Neff and Miele appliances.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The former stables are now a large rumpus room that can be closed off with sliding barn-style doors, along with a bathroom and a laundry with outdoor access.

The area flows out to the alfresco timber deck, and an in-ground swimming pool.



The backyard. Picture supplied

The property also has a studio and pool house.



All five bedrooms are upstairs, along with three bathrooms, including the luxury terrazzo tiled ensuite and the main bedroom with a crystal chandelier.



One of the home's five bedrooms. Picture supplied

Other features include a wine cellar and an abundance of tall built-in shelves filled with books in various rooms.

Described on the listing as offering "an indulgent and privileged lifestyle", Turner's home is close to popular cafes, restaurants and shops along Ormond Road, foreshore parkland and the beachfront.



The living room. Picture supplied

The property is listed for sale by auction with agents Andy Nasr and Tas Bartels at Marshall White.

The auction is set to be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11.30am.

CoreLogic records show Turner previously listed the home for sale in 2020 however, it was removed from the market after 47 days.

The house dates back to circa 1884. Picture supplied

The median sale price of a house in Elwood is $2.13 million.



Turner, arguably best known for her role on Kath & Kim, also starred in comedy shows including The D-Generation, Fast Forward, Full Frontal and Big Girl's Blouse.

