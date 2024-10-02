Kicking goals: the property portfolios of NRL grand final heroes

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary enjoying some downtime at home. Picture: Instagram

The Penrith Panthers will be chasing a fourth straight premiership when they clash with the Melbourne Storm in the NRL grand final on Sunday night.

But are some of the key participants also kicking goals off the field with their property portfolios?

We've taken a closer look.

A visualisation of the renovated master bedroom at Cleary's home by Alicia Xiberras Interiors. Picture: Instagram

Nathan Cleary

Considered by many as the game's best current player, the Penrith halfback has also made some deft moves in the property world.

Cleary bought a four-bedroom home close to the Nepean River from his father and Panthers coach Ivan in 2022 for $1.7 million.



Cleary then undertook a renovation, with the property featuring his "chill room", a living area which flows into the outdoor balconies and barbecue area, as well as a pool and putting green.

Ivan had bought the home in 2013 for $1.175 million.



In 2018, Nathan paid $1.05 million for an updated 1970s Penrith home located several kilometres from BlueBet Stadium, the Panthers' home ground. CoreLogic records indicate he still owns the four-bedroom home.

Bailey Paris Toleafoa and baby Halo, buyer's agent Thomas Tamine and Luai after the purchase of their South Penrith home. Picture: Instagram

Jarome Luai

The NSW star and multi-time Penrith premiership winner bought his first home in early 2023.

The five-eighth and fiancée Bailey Paris Toleafoa bought the luxury South Penrith five-bedroom, two-storey property for $1.585 million.

The in-demand player has bought the best for his family, with the home featuring a "palatial" main bedroom that features a walk-in wardrobe and high-end ensuite.

The property is also located not far from BlueBet Stadium. Which is ideal now, but may be an issue following his impending move to the Wests Tigers.

The home, which Brian To'o bought for his parents, is located in Ropes Crossing. Picture: Supplied

Brian To'o

In 2022, the tackle-busting Panthers winger bought his first home - for his parents, Fati and Fale.

The home is located in Ropes Crossing, and sold off-market for $859,100.



The single-level, three-bedroom home sits on 274 square metres, and according to CoreLogic was built in 2015.



Cameron Munster (pictured) has been a prominent player in the investment property world. Picture: Getty Images

Cameron Munster

The Storm playmaker and Queensland mainstay has built a sizeable property portfolio during his decade of playing in the NRL.

Munster owns multiple properties, including at least one in Melbourne (believed to be a $2.5 million-plus home in the suburb of Kew), as well as a series of investment properties in Queensland.



Records indicate the investments include a three-bedroom home in Mooloolaba, which he purchased in May 2020 for $650,000.



Munster also owns a four-bedroom home in Peregian Springs, which he bought in 2016 for $575,000.

It was most recently listed for rent in December 2023 for $820 a week.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy ponders his next property purchase. Picture: Getty Images

Craig Bellamy

The long-time Storm supercoach is renowned for rarely cracking a smile, but his family's extensive range of properties must bring 'Bellyache' some joy.

Having bought and sold multiple properties in Brisbane in the past, and owning a home in Melbourne, CoreLogic records show the multi-time premiership winner and wife Wendy currently own a series of properties in the Gold Coast beach suburb of Coolangatta.

They include a three-bedroom unit bought for $1.35 million in September 2020; a two-bedroom unit purchased for $540,000 in 2010; and a one-bedroom unit bought for $190,000 in 2002.



The couple also paid $1.45 million for a 252 square metre block in Coolangatta in 2021.



Last year, the couple sold an apartment, bought in Marine Parade for $875,000 in 2019, for $1.56 million.

