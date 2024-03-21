Left renting for Easter too late? Three you-wish luxury escapes to buy

With Easter just around the corner and most long-weekend getaways already booked out, it's time to consider snapping up your own personal, private weekender for unlimited, year-round escapes.



Finding a holiday rental in peak periods such an Easter won't be a problem if you buy your own including this Cottage Point stunner. Pic: Supplied

Check out these three sprawling and tranquil weekend getaways currently on the market, but be warned, you'll have to dig deep.

Historical water-access only retreat

Located about an hour-and-a-half north of the Sydney CBD, this three-bedroom home is a private sanctuary, with uninterrupted views of the Hawkesbury River and national parkland surrounds.

This 19th century home on 3 acres is about 90 minutes from Sydney but a world away. Pic: Supplied

Listing agent Harriet France of Sydney Sotheby's said it was a "really special property".



"It has an important sandstone house on it originally built in the 19th Century and which has had a major makeover by Collins & Turner Architects."

The home has been beautifully renovated throughout and has a price guide of $2 million-$2.5 million. Pic: Supplied

The property is 3 acres and is only accessible by boat, with its own pontoon and jetty.



The house is two-storeys with a spacious living and dining room and wrap-around terraces on both levels.

It has a guide of $2 million-$2.5 million.

One for the horse lovers

This seven-bedroom Central Mangrove property sits on 35 acres and is another idyllic retreat for those who love to be in nature.



Just over an hour's drive from Sydney, the main home is four-storeys and has four-bedrooms, multiple living areas, a home office, retreat and a plunge pool with spa.



With seven bedrooms and 35 acres this Central Mangrove property has plenty of space for family and friends. Pic: Supplied

There's also a wine cellar, motorcycle garage, parking for seven cars plus a mudroom.

A second dwelling on the acreage includes three-bedrooms and combined living, dining and kitchen.



There's even a purpose-built barn, stables, day yards, and an equestrian sand arena.

The estate is expected to be on interest to equestrians with its purpose-built barn, stables, day yards, and an equestrian sand arena. Pic: Supplied

"This will definitely appeal to an equestrian wanting an estate-type property in close proximity to Sydney and it's close to Central Coast beaches too," Ms France said.

"It's got the feel of a country homestead."

The property is expected to sell in the high-$6 millions.

Bring your friends

Another one for those who want to bring their own boat along, this Cottage Point home is set within the Ku-rin-gai National Park with a deep waterfront setting.

With eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, there's plenty of space for friends and family.

Great views and beautiful interiors, including an impressive sandstone fireplace in the living area make this Cottage Point home a perfect year round retreat. Pic: Supplied

There are multiple outdoor entertainment areas from which to enjoy uninterrupted water views, including from the undercover outdoor spa.



The boathouse includes a wet bar and its own terrace, plus there's a carport for seven cars and a private deepwater jetty.

There are multiple outdoor entertainment areas from which to enjoy uninterrupted water views, including from the undercover outdoor spa. Pic: Supplied

"It's perfect for those who enjoy boating. It also has a separate self-contained guest accommodation," Ms France said.

It is listed with a guide of $6 million.