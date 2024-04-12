Liam Hemsworth unveils plans for $20 million estate near Byron Bay

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth visits the Aussie Ark in Barrington Tops.

Liam Hemsworth has submitted plans to construct a sprawling estate near Byron Bay at a cost of $14.5 million. Picture supplied

LIAM Hemsworth is the latest member of the family set to build a multi-million dollar luxury home near Byron Bay.



The Hunger Games actor has submitted plans to construct a sprawling estate in the Hinterland area of Newrybar to the tune of an eye-watering $14.5 million.



The site of Liam Hemsworth's upcoming build near Byron Bay. Picture supplied

The 34-year-old, who was previously married to pop singer Miley Cyrus, purchased the property in 2021 for $6.8 million.



The upcoming project designed by Melbourne-based architect firm SSdH includes a pavilion-style dual-level home that aims to integrate itself into its natural surroundings.



Plans for Liam Hemsworth's new luxury home near Byron Bay. Picture supplied

The house would be cut into sloping land with expansive views over Seven Mile Beach and the Pacific Ocean.



Inside the house will include two open-plan living areas, five bedrooms with an ensuite in each and a rumpus room that wraps around an internal courtyard.



Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Picture from Instagram

Outside is designed as an entertainer's paradise, with a cabana, terrace and 18-metre pool.

The house will also include a sauna and gym.

Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth all own property near Byron Bay. Picture Getty/WireImage

A breakdown of the costs associated with the build on the planning report include $315,000 for the swimming pool and a further $29,000 for the sauna and steam room.

The lavish home will also include a $74,000 fireplace.



Hemsworth isn't expected to be in need of a rental property during the build process.



The property operated as a wedding venue until Liam Hemsworth snapped it up. Picture supplied

He also holds another property in Newrybar property known as Newrybar Downs that he bought in 2020 for $6.5 million.



The luxury five bedroom home has two wings built around the swimming pool and inside has a mix of formal and informal spaces, a sleek kitchen and spacious bedrooms.



The sleek kitchen. Picture supplied

He shares the home with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.



Hemsworth is starring in the 2024 action thriller Land of Bad alongside fellow Aussie actor Russell Crowe.

The Hemsworth take-over of Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth's mega mansion is estimated to be worth around $50 million now. Picture supplied

It's not the only property owned by a member of the Hemsworth family in the Byron Bay area.

Big brother Chris and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, purchased a 4.2 hectare estate in Broken Head with an eight-bedroom resort-style home known as Kooeloah in 2014.



Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. Picture from Instagram

Construction of the enormous house, dubbed 'Fortress Hemsworth' and described by neighbours as resembling a Westfield shopping centre, began in 2017 and took three years to complete.



The mammoth property, which spans six bedrooms, a media room, gym, spa and a 50-metre infinity pool, is estimated to be worth around $50 million now.



The couple also own this property in Broken Head. Picture supplied

The couple also own a Broken Head horse ranch and retreat, purchased in 2019 for $4.25 million.

The 35 hectare site was developed to include a state-of-the-art horse stables and dressage, show jumping and horse exercise arena.

Luke Hemsworth, who is the eldest of the siblings, also owns a multi-million-dollar beachfront home at Suffolk Park.