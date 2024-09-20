Lights! Camera! Bark! How your pet can help sell your home

Looking to sell your house but worried it lacks that certain... "je ne sais quoi"? Forget fancy furniture and staged interiors - research by Money.com.au reveals the hottest trend in real estate is all about four-legged friends!

This property which sold in Newport Victoria featured a cute Cavoodle and sold well above the listing price on View.com.au. 13 Railway Parade, Newport, VIC 3015

That's right,'staging pets' are becoming the secret weapon for agents, with research revealing a growing number of sellers using adorable animals in photos and social media to lure potential buyers.

It might sound barking mad, but the stats don't lie: with nearly 70% of Australians owning pets, pet-friendly living is a major selling point.

Research by money.com.au showed that property listings on sites like View.com.au featuring pets can increase views and online engagement by 5-10% compared to those without animals.

Canberra real estate agent Catherine Halloran swears by the power of 'staging pets,' using her French bulldog Rollo to charm potential buyers.

Rollo the French bulldog has become a staging star in real estate listings

"I've had so many buyers look at whether a house will suit their pets before they even check whether their fridge fits," she said.

It breaks down barriers and makes the listing more memorable. Catherine Halloran Real Estate Agent

Buyers like Lucy Yang agree. When house hunting with her three dogs and a cat, seeing pets in photos was a big plus. "It showed us pets had lived comfortably there before," she says, even admitting she'd consider a higher offer for a property featuring pet-friendly features.

Lucy Yang and her husband with thier Amercian Staffordshire Terrier Drax

Ms Yang said: ""Having a picture where there was a dog on the couch or a cat sitting in the sun by the back door made it that much easier for us to imagine ourselves and our pets living there. It showed us that pets had previously lived in and thrived in the comfort of that home,"

"It wasn't the case where we didn't consider other listings, but knowing a backyard was already 'dog-proofed' meant it was one less thing we had to be concerned about during the stressful process of moving."



But it's not just about puppy love.

Real estate photographer Alexandra Wetzel explains it's about selling a lifestyle. "Pets are a big part of our lives," she says. "For properties with large yards, featuring pets helps families with kids and dogs visualise themselves living there."

It even works for rural properties. "Having animals in property listing photos showcases features like equestrian facilities," says Ms Wetzel.

So, next time you're listing your house, consider adding a furry co-star. After all, who can resist a playful pup or a cuddly kitty? They might just be the key to unlocking a faster sale and a higher price.