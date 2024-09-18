Live like a Winbury: Australian coastal homes that evoke The Perfect Couple

Campy crime thriller, The Perfect Couple, has been topping the Netflix charts since it arrived on the streaming platform.



The cast of The Perfect Couple. Pic: Netflix.

The show stars Aussie export Nicole Kidman as wealthy author Greer Garrison Winbury and Liev Schreiber as her philandering husband. The star-studded drama centres around a lavish family wedding that ends in disaster after a body is discovered on the beach.



Undoubtedly, one of the most iconic aspects of the series is the incredible house and its beachfront location. The fictional Summerland estate is a private property located in the picturesque New England town of Cape Cod.



To give you The Perfect Couple look, close to home, we've rounded up some of the most incredible coastal properties for sale across Australia.



3 Canberra Court, Mermaid Waters, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

This Mermaid Waters property is set across an expansive 1,118m2 block with 41 metres of stunning water frontage.



Make like a Winbury and enjoy cocktails by the crystal clear swimming pool or laze in the sun on the perfectly manicured lawn.



As the sun sets, enjoy warm nights and sweeping views from the balcony or patio.

33 Salonika Street, Sorrento, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

If there was an Australian equivalent to Cape Cod, it would have to be the Victorian coastal suburb of Sorrento.



Located in an exclusive beachside enclave, this beautiful home has all the makings of the fictional Summerland estate.



From the striped lounge chairs to the sophisticated coastal interior design, this home will make your New England fantasies come true.

3 Egerton Street, Blairgowrie, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Designed by architecture and interior design firm Pleysier Perkins, this Blairgowrie home is the picture of harmonious design and tranquil living.



From the mosaic tiled pool to the walk-in robe that even Greer Garrison Winbury would dream about, this beautiful home offers every luxury imaginable.



53 Discovery Drive, Flametree, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Gateway to the Whitsundays, Airlie Beach is a uniquely Australian piece of paradise.



While more tropical than the setting for the iconic Netflix series, this Flametree home is located within the exclusive gated estate of Yangaro and showcases award-winning design and spectacular ocean views.

40 Hudson Parade, Avalon Beach, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

Architecturally-designed with an enviable waterfront location, this Avalon Beach property offers every modern luxury available.



From the private jetty and boathouse to the saltwater pool to the clean minimalist interiors, this is a home perfect for any wannabe Winbury.

7 Ocean Road, Palm Beach, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

You don't get much closer to the beach than this Palm Beach beauty. Located a stone's throw from the surf, this architecturally-designed home offers spectacular beach views from the expansive balcony and downstairs deck.