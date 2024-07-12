Live like an heiress: Inside Francesca Packer-Barnham's $30 million penthouse

Property lovers have been given an inside peak at the home of one of the country's most famous "It" girls with the glamorous home of Francesca Packer-Barnham on display as she lists it for a multi-million dollar amount.



If you're looking for the right spot to display one very impressive shoe collection, then the penthouse may just be for you.

Dinner with a view is on the menu in the 40th floor apartment with views over Sydney Harbour. Pic: Supplied

Yes the home has an expansive eight-car garage, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and impressive harbour views but it is the custom dressing room that is of the most interest for fashion lovers.

Complete with custom-built shelving for shoe and handbag collections, glass-fronted wardrobes and plenty of room to try on outfits it is just one of two dressing rooms off the master suite in the level 40 penthouse in the well-known Horizon building.

The level of design and detail is reflected throughout the penthouse is Sydney's eastern suburbs which listing agent David Malouf of Highland said the home now has a guide of "in the $30 million range".



The open-plan kitchen, which also features a butlers pantry, there are Cote D'Azur marble benchtops. Pic:Supplied

Guests will be impresssed from the moment that you enter the whole floor apartment into a private lobby lined with marble and brass details.



The apartment, which features a chic black and white colour scheme was created by Mim Designs.



The 29-year-old fashion lover has however put her own colourful spin on the home, with dramatic art work, hot pink kitchen appliances, and fun pop art style framed slogans.



The 29-year-old fashion lover has however put her own colourful spin on the home including in the games room. Pic: Supplied

It is the designer offering in one vast space that is attracting interest according to Mr Malouf.

"To have one level living over this space and with these views is very attractive," said Mr Malouf.

The quality of finishes is evident throughout the vast apartment.

The games room, which currently houses a designer pool table and has its own mirrored wet bar area, is perfect for in home entertaining.



The ideal place to kick back with friends is the games room which features a wet bar. Pic: Supplied

In the open-plan kitchen, which also features a butlers pantry, there are Cote D'Azur marble benchtops while herringbone oak floors are underfoot in the main living areas.

The niece of former Crown owner James Packer and granddaughter of the late media mogul Kerry Packer, bought the apartment in 2019 for $15.8 million.

The kitchen features a butlers pantry and a large island for guests to gather around. Pic: Supplied

She is understood to be selling the Sydney pad as she spend more time in London.

The daughter of Gretel Packer and her ex-husband Nick Barnham, has most recently been sighted on her mother's super yacht The Artic P in the Med.

For cooler evenings a fireplace creates a cosy atmosphere while still taking in views over the harbour and city. Pic: Supplied

The home is for sale through Expressions of Interest.