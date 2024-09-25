Mind the generation gap: The interior trend Gen Z loves and Millennials hate

When it comes to trends it's no longer Millennials calling the shots on what's cool, but Gen Z. Born between the years of 1997 and 2012, Gen Z are our youth of today and they have strong opinions on everything from politics to climate change to interior design. As Gen Z continue to assert themselves in the world of design, the trend they are proudly claiming is maximalism.



The trend Gen Z are turning to is maximalism.Pic: Steph Wilson for Unsplash.

"Gen Z really value authenticity and self-expression over uniformity and being told what to do," says interior designer and TV host Brie Turton. "I think that's why we're seeing them lean towards maximalism."

Turton says another reason why Gen Z are likely drawn to maximalism is because of their concern with climate change. "From a sustainability standpoint, Gen Z really lead the way in terms of reusing and recycling items in the home and decorating with loved pieces," says Turton. "They're ok with hand-me-downs and preloved furniture."

Taking it to the max

'More is more' when it comes to maximalism. Pic: Steph Wilson for Unsplash.

As an interior design trend, maximalism lends itself to a 'more is more' approach. In an article for Architectural Digest, author Katherine McLaughlin describes it as embracing a "bold use of colour, pattern, and layering to create a space that honours and celebrates excess." For Turton, she believes maximalism has previously gotten a "bad rap".

"It's one of those words that probably conjures up images of a really cultured home, but at its core it's about personal expression," says Turton.

"I think in some corners maximalism needs a rebrand, because it's not about hoarding things, it's about items that relate to personal expression and allow you to truly enjoy your own space."

Minimalism has been a trend Millennials have gravitated towards. Pic: Minh Pham for Unsplash.

Another explanation for Gen Z's attraction to maximalism could be a rejection of the trends adopted by the generation before them.



Minimalism was extremely popular when older Gen Z's were growing up and it is a trend often associated with Millennials. In a similar vein, Millennials likely gravitated towards minimalism as a response to the cluttered, kitschy homes of the 1990s that many of them grew up in.

"[Millennials] are thinking 'I'm not going to have a home like my parents' where there were knickknacks everywhere. I'm gonna have a place for everything'", says Turton. "Interestingly, now we're seeing the younger generations go back the other way because they think that minimalism is soulless, boring and cookie cutter."

Getting the look

When it comes to creating a maximalist interior, Turton believes there are two ways to begin. The first is by injecting colour into your home. In deciding which colours are right for you, Turton suggests taking a look at your wardrobe for inspiration. If that doesn't spark joy, look towards the natural world.

"If you're a beginner, green or any colour that's found in nature is a good place to begin," she says. "This is because those colours will work well with materials and finishes you probably already have in the home, for example, timbers, and natural stones."

The second approach is through styling and object selection. However, Turton suggests that any item chosen should allow you to express yourself and bring you joy.

"Decor should do one of three things," says Turton. "It should either be an item that brings nostalgia, reminds you of travels or an experience you had or it should be an item that you truly truly love and adore.

Colour is a great place to start when creating a maximalist interior. Pic: Jamie Quirke for Unsplash.

"If you are sticking to those three things, you're going to be bringing items into your home that really emulate your personality and allow you to express yourself."

Turton advises against choosing items that have no meaning, are mass-produced or boring.

Ditching perfection

Much like their approach to social media, Gen Z have ditched perfection in their interiors and prefer decor that is eclectic and interesting.

"They want things that are a little bit weird and even what others might consider ugly," says Turton. "They're okay with having really odd items in their home if it means that they're unique and they enjoy them a lot."