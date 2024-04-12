Move over mid-century modern, 1970s architecture makes a groovy comeback

Move over mid-century modern because the 1970's are back baby - architecturally speaking.

Forget Mid-Century, '70s style interiors such as in this Hurstbridge home is back in favour. Pic: Supplied

Forget minimalism and clean lines, make way for exposed timber, textured surfaces and the contracts of brown hues against white, all of which are present in these three funky homes, currently on the market.

This three-bedroom house at 9 Fairdell Cres, Hurstbridge in Victoria, has had a modern renovation, drawing on interiors hailing back to the '70s, even right down to the furniture, while retaining its brick facade.

Agent Richard Stepney of Jellis Craig Greensborough said the property was a quintessential home built by the since defunct LP Warren Homes.

"It's been fully renovated. It needed a bit of a lift," he said.

The kitchen of the Hurstbridge home has been renovated. Pic: Supplied

Those renovations included the kitchen, which melds together a modern splashback and brass fixtures with dark timber accents and cathedral ceilings.

Listed with a guide of $890,000-$960,000, Mr Stepney anticipates the home will be snapped up quickly.

"We don't expect it to be on market for longer than two weeks."

The split-level layout of this home in Sydney's Bayview has great appeal. Pic: Supplied

Working on every level

In NSW, a stylish two-bedroom home in the waterfront suburb of Bayview features similar interiors.

The property at 85 Alexandra Cres has exposed beams, cedar windows, hardwood floors and high raked ceilings.

Room with a view in Bayview gives this two-bedroom home plenty of appeal. Pic: Supplied

The home is split level and includes a pot belly fireplace in the living room.



Other rooms hark back to the '70s and '80s, with mustard-coloured circular knobs on the cabinetry in the

kitchen and small subway tiles on the walls and floors in the bathroom. The home is listed with a guide of $2.1 million through LJ Hooker Mona Vale.

Modern take

A four-bedroom home at 2 Loch Crescent in Victoria's Noojee is a statement in itself.



This home in Victoria's Noojee was built in 2007 but has a retro feel with plenty of timber featured. Pic Supplied

Giving '70s vibes but inspired by Polish architecture, the house is almost completely decked out in timber.

"The owner is from Poland, he built it in 2007," said Nicole Lancey of Harcourts Warragul.

"He's imported a lot of the timber from Poland himself. It's an owner-builder project."

The walls, floors and ceiling in the home all feature timber while the exterior of the house adds to the distinctively Nordic feel.

"You can tell it has European inspiration behind it," Ms Lancey said.

Ms Lancey has noticed many newer homes are taking on the timber flare as well, featuring

exposed timber beams in ceilings.

"You don't see too many of this quality and extent, that's for sure."

The home is listed with a guide of $750,000-$820,000.