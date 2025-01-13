Negotiate like a buyer's agent and pay less for your next home

Understanding some basics of how to negotiate can have a big impact on what you pay for your first or subsequent home.

Building a relationship with real estate agents can count for a lot in a competitive market. Pic: Shutterstock

While a buyer's agent might be a good option to have in your corner if you're time poor or don't live in the area you're hoping to buy in, there will be fees involved.

If you're prepared to go it alone and want to negotiate a decent price on your first or next home,

Here are five tips to get it right.

1 Research comparable homes

The first step is to understand the market.



Researching comparable sales in the area you want to buy in will give you a greater understanding of the true market value, which can help with decision-making.

Most estate agents will provide you with a property report on recent sales and market value, but keeping your own spreadsheet to track recent listings can ensure you're not just seeing sales from one agent.

2 Get pre-approval

Knowing exactly how much a financier is prepared to lend you will dictate your budget. But it also shows agents you're serious when making an offer that isn't subject to finance, says Shaun Jones, senior mortgage broker at Mason Finance Group.

"I'm a huge believer in pre-approvals. This shows that you're financially ready, and strengthens your offer, allowing for short finance clause timeframes to be on the contract," Mr Jones says.

You can go through a mortgage broker, or start the pre-approval process online with most lenders.

3 Ask questions

Understanding why the vendor is selling can help you negotiate a better price, particularly if they're in a hurry to sell because they're moving interstate.

By asking questions during the property inspection, the agent could help you understand the motivation for the sale. This could suggest that the seller is relying on a quick sale rather than securing the asking price.

Asking lots of questions can also uncover any issues with the property, which can become an important bargaining tool if you are prepared to make an offer.

4 Know your local market

There are plenty of valuation tools out there that will give you a good feel for the value of properties in the neighbourhood you want to buy in.



These tools can help identify unrealistic asking prices, giving you confidence to offer a lower asking price.

Independent property investment specialist Terry Ryder releases regular reports to show which areas are about to boom, so see what his reports say about the area you want to buy in.

Bear in mind that it could be worth making an offer below the asking price or putting an offer in writing before an auction to gauge the seller's reaction.

5 Get to know local agents

Building a relationship with the agent can count for a lot in a competitive market.

Personal connections often matter more than you think," says Arjun Paliwal, CEO at InvestorKit.

Letting the agent know why you want to purchase in the area, particularly if you've got a personal connection, such as kids in the local school, can really help build a relationship.

"Make an effort to stay in regular communication, both during and after open homes," Mr Paliwal said.



"Over time, agents will remember proactive buyers who are engaged, which can give you an edge when they're recommending offers to the vendor."