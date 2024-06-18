No relief as rates on hold but change 'likely sooner rather than later'

Home owners hoping for a cash rate cut will have to wait as the Reserve Bank of Australia announced it will hold rates at 4.35 per cent.

It is the fifth consecutive time the RBA has kept rates steady - representing the longest period of rate-stability since early 2022.

PRD Real Estate chief economist Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo said though many owners would be hoping for a cut, stable rates would help them plan for the next couple of months.

"It means that you don't have to try and find extra money somewhere by either cutting back on something that you were thinking about doing or having to dip into your savings," Dr Mardiasmo said.



"It does mean that you have a stable balance sheet and it actually gives an opportunity for people to potentially contribute more on their mortgage offset."

She said though there had been predictions that rates would ease this year, that was now very unlikely due to stubbornly high inflation.

"There's very, very, very little chance of a cut this year. Looking at the RBA's projections, it's definitely not something that they're thinking about this year."

Some optimism

Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee was more optimistic about a late 2024 cut, and pointed to Sweden as a test case, whose central bank cut rates from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent, despite inflation remaining above its target.

"Sweden was the first country in this cycle to cut interest rates following very high inflation," Ms Conisbee said.

She said Canada and Europe followed suit, each cutting rates by 25 basis points in June, even though neither had reached its inflation target of 2 per cent.

"Successively, we are now starting to see interest rate cuts occurring. While the dominant commentary has been "higher for longer", it has now switched to "less high for longer". Australia will follow, likely sooner rather than later and increasingly likely this year."

Touch and go

Dr Mardiasmo said though Australia's inflation rate was only 0.6 per cent above the RBA's target (between 2 and 3 per cent), it was still volatile, as it increased in April from 3.5 to 3.6 per cent.

"It's very touch and go at the moment and the reason for that is because it's based on inflation," Dr Mardiasmo said.



"But then you also have wage growth. Wages are still growing, but our inflation rate is also still high, and they're predicting that our inflation rate is going to stabilise or even go up a little bit.



"And so because of that prediction, I don't think that a cash rate cut is on the cards."

The RBA's monetary statement said the outlook was "uncertain" and that though inflation had eased, it was coming down more slowly than expected.

"The central forecasts published in May were for inflation to return to the target range of 2-3 per cent in the second half of 2025 and to the midpoint in 2026," the RBA released in a statement.



"Since then, there have been indications that momentum in economic activity is weak, including slow growth in GDP, a rise in the unemployment rate and slower-than-expected wages growth.



"At the same time, the revisions to consumption and the saving rate and the persistence of inflation suggest that risks to the upside remain," the statement said.

"The path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe remains uncertain and the Board is not ruling anything in or out."