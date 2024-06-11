Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus family home fails to sell at auction

Those wanting the opportunity to dive into the family pool of Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus have the opportunity once again.

Ariarne, her younger sister Mia and parents Steve and Robyn at the family home they are now selling. Pic: Peter Brew-Bevan/Australian Women's Weekly

Her Brisbane family home, was passed in at auction, and it now is on the market for sale with an asking price of $2.35 million and $2.55 million.

While the four-bedroom Hamptons style home in the suburb of Chelmer attracted a number of registered bidders at the recent auction, it wasn't sold on the day according to listing agent Anne-Karyn Fraser of Place New Farm .

She said the high profile swimmer had meant it was a "a pretty famous home, she is one of Australia's icons".



The pool and its resort style surrounds are more for lounging than Olympic-training laps. Pic: Supplied

It has now been listed for 75 days according to CoreLogic records.



Custom built

The home, which was custom built for the parents of the swimmer, Steve a co-anchor of the Channel Seven Gold Coast News and Robyn, a recruitment consultant has plenty of appeal.

And it was also home for Ariarne, who is in the headlines again after narrowly missing out on beating her own 400 metre freestyle world record as she booked her place for the Paris 2024 Olympics, until December 2023.

The custom built home has a Hamptons aesthetic and appealing open-plan living. Pic: Supplied

Resort-style pool

Appropriately it has a swimming pool - but one that has a more resort feel than Olympic work-out zone according to Ms Fraser.



"It's small so its not something that you are going to do laps in," said Ms Fraser.

"But it has beautiful surrounds, and has a resort style feel."

The home, in the Brisbane suburb of Chelmer, has large outdoor entertaining areas. Pic: Supplied

The home is close to Ariarne's training facilities as well as where she and her sister Mia attended high school.



"That was the reason that we built the house where we did, because of all of those early mornings for her and also near St Peter's Lutheran Collage," Robyn told View.com.au previously.

The family moved to Brisbane from Tasmania about 10 years ago and moved into their Chelmer home four-and-a-half years ago.



The family home is well located near desirable schools and parkland. Pic: Supplied

The Hamptons-style property is on a 445sqm block and spans two-storeys.

"We very much built it as a home that would provide us with resort-style living," her father Steve said.

"We created a very much open plan, with a number of living spaces, including a living space downstairs where the kitchen is and then another living space upstairs where the bedrooms are," he said.

The house has four-bedrooms and two bathrooms, with walk-in wardrobes in three of the bedrooms.

While Ariarne is now Paris bound - she has continued to return home since moving out in December.



Taking in the view of the pool and gardens. Pic: Supplied

"It was a big decision for her, but she still comes back and stays at least one night a week and has an evening meal," Robyn said last month.

Today the house continues to attract buyer interest, particularly with families as schools in the area are a drawcard.

"Young families want to be here due to the great schools in the area," said Ms Fraser.