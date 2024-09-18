Open for inspection: A Spanish Mission mansion and a beachfront beauty

Spring has well and truly sprung, which means all eyes are turning towards the property market. Cosy cottages, beachfront beauties and quaint church conversions are just some of the exceptional homes you can view this weekend.

122 Abbotsleigh Street, Holland Park, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.



Brisbane: Spanish Mission style in Holland Park

Built in 1937, this iconic Holland Park home was owned by Queensland retailer William Mathers. Located in an enviable hill-top position, the property occupies 1650 sqm of land with sweeping views of the city. Maximising its generous outdoor space, the five-bedroom home includes a pool, spa and firepit surrounded by stunning landscaped gardens.



This beautiful property is located within the coveted suburb of Holland Park and is under 10km from the city. What's truly special about this home is the uniqueness of the Spanish Mission architectural style. Showcasing key features of the style - terracotta roof tiles, sandstone pillars and barley-sugar columns - Mathers' House is a property that offers buyers both luxurious living and a piece of Brisbane history. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Melbourne: Beachfront living at it's finest in Chelsea

22A Camp Street, Chelsea, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Considered one of Melbourne's best kept real estate secrets, this Chelsea property is one of only 580 absolute beachfront properties in the entire city. With unparalleled access to the beach, and just one minute from the Chelsea shops, this three-bedroom home offers coastal living with all the modern conveniences.



For beach lovers, this is an opportunity not to be missed! Not a detail has been spared in the build of this elegant coastal home. The styling is modern and sophisticated with floor-to-ceiling windows maximising the impressive beachfront views. Nothing says serenity more than waking up to this beautiful outlook every day. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Byron Bay: A cottage that's as cute as a button

11 Browning Street, Byron Bay, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

With a style as sunny as its paint colour, this charming Byron Bay cottage is bound to cheer up anyone who enters. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home even includes a matching studio in the backyard. With rear lane access and walking distance to many Byron hot spots, this property is perfect for convenience and comfort.



While mansions may be going up all around it, this cute cottage retains a special slice of the original Byron Bay spirit. Painted a lemony yellow with exposed wooden beams and a brick fireplace, this home oozes character and charm. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Adelaide: Own a church conversion in the city of churches

20 Clifton Street, Prospect, SA. Pic: Supplied.

Built around 1883, this church conversion located in Prospect has retained its historic original features while also providing all the necessary modern conveniences. This character-filled two-bedroom home is located on the heritage-listed Clifton Street while also being a short walk from the Prospect Road precinct.



A perfect blend of character and the contemporary, the restoration of the historic St. Cuthberts has been meticulously considered. For the buyer who isn't satisfied with just any old home, this is a truly unique opportunity to own a piece of Adelaide history. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Perth: The ultimate family home

12 Dumfries Road, Floreat, WA. Pic: Supplied.

A modern take on a classic 1950s house, this Floreat property is the ultimate family residence. The six-bedroom home offers a parents retreat, wine cellar, and sun-filled kitchen and dining areas. With all the bells and whistles to maximise Western Australia's enviable weather, this home includes a large entertaining area, swimming pool and beautiful landscaped gardens.



Offering comfort and all the mod-cons, this property has everything a busy family needs. From the stylish interiors to the resort-style outdoor spaces, this home exudes a sense of calm and tranquillity. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

East Launceston: Become a lady or lord of the manor

35 Erina Street, East Launceston, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

Downton Abbey fans, now is your chance to nab yourself a mini manor in East Launceston. Erina Estate includes not one but three residences on the property and is located within a 10-minute walk to Launceston CBD. The five-bedroom main residence has been recently renovated and includes a modern and open-plan living and kitchen area.

