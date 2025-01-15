Open for inspection: An architectural masterpiece and a nautical beauty

Summer continues to heat up and so does the property market.



This week sees a selection of homes with extraordinary views and unique features.



From an architectural masterpiece in Balnarring to a nautical beauty in South Coogee, this weekend of inspections will be a hot one.



The best properties to see this Saturday the 18th of January. Pic: Supplied.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.

Victoria: An architectural masterpiece in Balnarring

96 Bittern Dromana Road, Balnarring, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Designed by award-winning local architecture studio Planned Living, this modern estate in Balnarring is a sight to behold.



The modern barn-style home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a high-end kitchen with a butler's pantry.



Set on a 20-acre plot, the property includes first-class equestrian facilities, a self-cleaning pool, BBQ, firepit and farming amenities.



This home is stunning. Not only has it been designed to perfectly complement the natural surroundings, but it includes all the bells and whistles that a buyer would expect at this level. One truly spectacular feature is the three-sided Cheminees Philippe fireplace. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

New South Wales: A nautical beauty in South Coogee

55 Cuzco Street, South Coogee, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

This nautical beauty sits on what is very likely one of the most exquisite oceanfront sites in Australia.



Set over three storeys, this South Coogee home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool and exceptional views from Wedding Cake Island to Bondi.



Another property that perfectly complements its surroundings. The classic nautical style of this home brings to mind the elegance of the Pacific and Orient Line cruise liners. With its curved balconies, glass bricks and white render, this is the perfect oceanfront home. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Queensland: A serene escape in Doonan

156 Valley Drive, Doonan, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

While Noosa is commonly known for its beach views, the hinterland offers extraordinary vistas that would rival any beachfront manse.



This Doonan property provides exceptional design combined with breathtaking views of the lush tropical landscape.



Designed by Reitsma and Associates, the home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an alfresco space and 12.5-metre pool.



One of the most impressive features in this home is the seamless transition from indoors to outdoors. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors slide open to completely integrate the two spaces, while taking advantage of the enviable Queensland weather conditions. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Western Australia: The unique 'art house' in Swanbourne

32 Servetus Street, Swanbourne, WA. Pic: Supplied.

Known as the 'art house', this unique property in Swanbourne is truly a wonder of colour and design.



The home features a whopping six bedrooms and five bathrooms on a generous 1214sqm block. Step outside and enjoy the alfresco area under the peppermint tree, as well as, an infinity edge pool and self-contained studio.



There are so many unique features in this home, but perhaps one of the most special is the children's bedroom with in-built bright yellow slide. This is a home truly designed with fun and joy in mind. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

South Australia: A beachfront icon in Glenelg South

36 South Esplanade, Glenelg South, SA. Pic: Supplied.

Built circa 1925, this iconic beachfront home in Glenelg South presents an opportunity to own an exceptional piece of South Australian history.



Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the property has recently undergone a careful renovation to restore the home to its former glory.



There are few things more beautiful than a heritage home by the sea. This property is in a prime location and has been immaculately restored, with careful attention paid to period details. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Tasmania: A long-held family home in Battery Point

3 Clarke Avenue, Battery Point, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

Built in 1942, this family home in Battery Point is up for sale for the first time since it was constructed.



The red brick house is set over two storeys and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. With views over the River Derwent, this property is located just a short walk from many local restaurants, shops and cafes.

