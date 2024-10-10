Open for inspection: Period excellence and two stunning retreats

Another week of prestige properties as we head further into the spring selling season. From period excellence to retreats offering the perfect escape, the market is bursting with beautiful homes.

9 Etham Avenue, Darling Point, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.

Sydney: A Federation home of distinction

Positioned on one of Darling Point's most prestigious streets, this magnificent family home offers period charm with modern convenience. Built c1905, the interiors of this elegant Federation home have been reimaged by Handelsmann + Khaw. Original pressed metal ceilings blend elegantly with French oak floors and a state-of-the-art marble kitchen.

With stunning marble benchtops, a butler's pantry and an outlook over the lush garden, this is a kitchen that dreams are made of. Step outside though, and experience manicured gardens, a heated pool and a vine-covered outdoor entertaining area. With so many superb features, it's hard to pick a favourite. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Victoria: A luxurious and eco-conscious sanctuary

8 Bourke Road, Red Hill, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Located on a quiet country lane, this Red Hill property provides the perfect escape. Built by InForm Builders, the home is surprisingly large with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Designed to blend in with its lush bushland surroundings, the property boasts many sustainable features including a filtered water system, double glazing, and a suite of solar panels that once connected to battery power can create a fully off-grid home.



There's a lot to love about this property. It's stylish, spacious and luxurious, and most importantly, it's eco-conscious. Enjoy curling up on the couch in front of the fire or exploring the 1.58 acre allotment. There's even a treetop cubby for any little people to enjoy. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Brisbane: The perfect blend of luxury and liveability

70 Stuart Street, Bulimba, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Designed by award-winning architect Shaun Lockyer, this Bulimba property perfectly blends luxury with liveability to create the ultimate family home. Offering five bedrooms and five bathrooms, this stylish home is located in an enviable location close to local amenities and river walks.



With large rear windows to embrace light and natural surroundings, this property ensures an organic indoor/outdoor connection. A magnesium swimming pool with nearby bench seating is perfect for homeowners wanting to maximise the idyllic Brisbane weather. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Adelaide: Tudor charm in a serene location

3 Eton Road, Aldgate, SA. Pic: Supplied.

Appearing as if it's come straight out of the English countryside, this charming Tudor residence in Aldgate offers timeless design within a peaceful setting. Positioned over two storeys, this grand six bedroom home welcomes an abundance of natural light through elegant leadlight windows.



There's something about a Tudor home that gives it an almost fairytale quality. Combine that with a location in the leafy Adelaide Hills and you've got yourself a home straight out of a children's book. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Tasmania: A place to get away from it all

4921 Channel Highway, Gordon, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

Set on a 1.6 acre block with endless water views across the D'Entrecasteaux Channel, this Gordon retreat offers the perfect place to get away from it all. Built in a log cabin style, this one bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed to soak up the natural beauty of its surroundings.



With no adjoining neighbours, this property offers complete peace and privacy. Imagine waking up to this picturesque view, cosying up in front of the log fire or taking a walk through the native bushland. Absolute heaven! January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Perth: A Hacienda-inspired retreat

41A Saunders Street, Mosman Park, WA. Pic: Supplied.

Located in the coveted suburb of Mosman Park, this Hacienda-inspired home offers sweeping river views across to the city. The six bedroom, four bathroom property is drenched in natural light and offers an alfresco area to soak up the enviable Perth weather. Complete with a glittering pool, wine cellar and sauna, this home is the ultimate entertainer.

