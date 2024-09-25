Open for inspection: Period home perfection and a renovator's delight

Whether you want to escape to the country or prefer the hustle and bustle of the city, this weekend in property has something for everyone. Marvel at modern masterpieces or take a peek inside historical wonders, the market is full of truly unique homes this week.



5 Park Street, Collaroy, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.



Sydney: An outdoor entertainer's paradise

With sweeping views over Narrabeen Beach, this Collaroy property is an entertainer's dream. From the mineral gas-heated pool to the tropical garden and secluded outdoor studio, this Hamptons-inspired home is perfect for luxurious beachside living.

Located within a 300m stroll to the beach, coastal life doesn't get much better than this. Sleekly styled with an almost all-white interior, this property blends perfectly into its tropical surrounds. With a home like this, who needs a holiday? January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Melbourne: A restored masterpiece

27 Irving Avenue, Prahran, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Situated within the desirable location of Prahran East Village, this property has undergone a meticulous restoration to preserve its period features while adding contemporary convenience. Offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home is perfect for families in a prestigious location.

This home is a stunning example of early twentieth century Federation architecture. With original decorative timber features and leadlight windows, this property exudes history and elegance. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Brisbane: A family home with all the bells and whistles

42 Imperial Avenue, Cannon Hill, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Moody and modern, this Cannon Hill home offers style, comfort and panoramic city views from the rooftop terrace. Flooded with natural light, the four-bedroom property includes a gourmet kitchen, wine cellar and cinema room. Step outside and enjoy the sparkling magnesium pool, landscaped gardens and private astro turf putting green.



While all-white homes often flood the market, it's refreshing to see a property embracing the dark side. With a black marble island bench, black tiled bathroom and Shou Sugi Ban (Japanese charred cedar) feature walls, this home wows with its moody aesthetic. anuary Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Launceston: A true renovator's delight

7A West Tamar Road, Trevallyn, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

With views over the Tamar estuary and Launceston's suburbs, this 1930s Trevallyn home is quite literally a cut above the rest. Split across two levels, this property offers two bedrooms, two timber decks and convenient off-street parking. One standout feature is the unique circular window design.



The potential of this property is quite astounding. While it's certainly a fixer-upper, this is a truly unique home with bucket loads of history and character. A thoughtful redesign, paint job and a whole lot of love could turn this home into a masterpiece. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Margaret River: Escape to the country

72 Wooditch Road, Margaret River, WA. Pic: Supplied.

Situated on a 1.37ha block, only 500m from the Margaret River, this property offers country living with all the modern comforts. The two-storey home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a light-filled open-plan kitchen, living and dining. Step outdoors and find a 70sqm powered workshop and a golf putting green.

Need to get away from it all? Then look no further than this gorgeous Margaret River estate. Peer out any window of this property and you will be greeted with trees, sunlight and the natural world. This is a home filled with tranquility and calm. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Adelaide: A 1940s classic full of character

35 Elmo Avenue, Westbourne Park, SA. Pic: Supplied.

Sensitively renovated to maintain its heritage features, this character-filled home in Westbourne Park is a stunning example of 1940s architecture. Set over two storeys, this gorgeous home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a convenient home office. With a seamless indoor-outdoor living space, enjoy a swimming pool, landscaped garden and pool house.