Owners of Australian fashion label Dissh drop $40 million on Gold Coast site

Lucy Henry-Hicks and Mitch Lau of Brisbane-based fashion label Dissh paid around $40 million for three blocks in Palm Beach. Picture supplied/Instagra,m

The founders of a Queensland-based brand Dissh are the latest cashed-up fashion label owners to splurge on a multi-million dollar property purchase.

Lucy Henry-Hicks and her partner Mitch Lau have emerged as the buyers of a $40 million beachside block in Palm Beach on the Gold Coast.

The couple paid $25.3 million for this four-bedroom, two-bathroom beachfront home. Picture supplied

The sale sets the record as the most expensive residential property purchase in Palm Beach.

The 1525 square metre property is the amalgamation of three blocks sold in one line, including a 1960s-era beach shack, a villa and a timber pole house on Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Lane.

The view from the couple's new beachside pad in Palm Beach. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show two of the three blocks are owned by Henry-Hicks and Lau, including a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property on 870 square metres that sold for $25.3 million.



A neighboring three-bedroom, two-bathroom property that fetched $3.2 million is also held in their names.

Mitch Lau and Lucy Henry-Hicks. Picture Instagram

The third property included in the sale, which is yet to settle, sold for more than $11.5 million, taking the total transaction up to $40 million.

According to reports, former Sydney Swans AFL player and property investor Tony Smith sold off the three amalgamated blocks.



The couple paid $3.2 million for this property in Palm Beach. Picture supplied

The couple's spending spree follows Australian billionaire businessman Brett Blundy taking a major stake in Dissh through his private investment group, BBRC Worldwide, earlier this year.

With a reported fortune of $3.33 billion, Mr Blundy owns a stake in numerous fashion brands including jewellery store Lovisa and Accent Groups which owns Platypus and Hype shoe stores.

It's not the only big property purchase for the couple this year.



The couple purchased this renovated home in New Farm for $5.05 million. Picture Place New Farm

CoreLogic records show Henry-Hicks and Lau paid $5.05 million for a renovated 1920s home in the Brisbane suburb of New Farm in January.



Formerly known as Colehurst and renamed MM House, the residence features a dramatic architectural redesign.



The home features a modern rear extnesion. Picture Place New Farm

Architect Michael Hogg designed the home with multiple living spaces, including an outdoor room, back courtyard, living room and dining room.



The property includes a 14-metre lap pool and a rooftop terrace with panoramic city and Story Bridge views.

The property includes a 14-metre lap pool. Picture Place New Farm

Henry-Hicks and Lau join a growing list of homegrown fashion label owners snapping up high-end real estate in Australia.

Jane Lu, founder and CEO of online fashion retailer Showpo, spent almost $14 million on a waterfront property in the the Sydney suburb of Birchgrove in 2023.

White Fox Boutique founders Georgia Moore and Daniel Contos paid $26 million for this 1920s residence in Vaucluse. Picture supplied

Leisure wear label White Fox founders Daniel Contos and Georgia Moore paid an eye-watering $97.5 million to secure three adjoining blocks in the Vaucluse.

Also in Vaucluse, Zimmermann founder Nicky Zimmermann splashed $59.5 million on a waterfront home in 2022.



Her sister Simone Zimmermann is also spending up big in Sydney after picking up a five-bedroom house in Bondi for $30 million.