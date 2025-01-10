Oz rapper G Flip and real estate reality star wife evacuated in LA fires

Australian singer G Flip and their wife, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause have been forced to evacuate their $3.3m Hollywood Hills mansion as out of control fires continue to ravage Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip pictured. Pic via @chrishell.stause Instagram

The wildfires have devastated numerous communities, including the destruction of several celebrity homes. Many affected celebrities have taken to social media to share their experiences and express gratitude for their safety.

Aussies stars call to "stay safe" in LA fires

Posting to their Instagram stories on Thursday, G Flip wrote: "Myself, Chrishell and Gracie had to evacuate our house in a hurry but we are safe in my studio. Be safe LA friends."

Stause posted a video to her 4 million followers saying, "It was an extremely long two nights. We've had no sleep. We did evacuate last night, but thank God they put the fire out quickly'.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause posted an update to her followers Via @chrishell.stause

Australian actress Rebel Wilson shared that her home came dangerously close to the path of the raging Los Angeles fires, forcing the rescue of her beloved cat.

Rebel Wilson revealed her home was threatened by devastating Los Angeles fires. Pic via Instagram @rebelwilson

Wilson, who resides in the Hollywood Hills with her wife, Ramona Agruma, and their two-year-old daughter, Royce, expressed gratitude for the safety of her family amidst the chaos.

Socialite celebrity, Paris Hilton, whose Malibu residence was destroyed, shared on Instagram: "This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

"While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets."

Records show she bought the house for $13.5 million with husband Carter Reum in June 2021.

Mandy Moore, known for her role in "This Is Us," lost her home in the fires. She posted a heartfelt message: "Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support."

Historic and iconic Hollywood institutions have also been razed to the ground including parts of the Palisades Charter High School, reports AP, which has been featured in many Hollywood productions including the 1976 horror movie 'Carrie,' the 2003 remake of 'Freaky Friday' and TV series 'Teen Wolf.'

The school's website says it has closed - and urged pupils and their families to avoid the area.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who pledged $1 million to relief efforts, expressed her feelings: "Life on life's terms. If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other. Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work."

The Palisades Fire, originating in Pacific Palisades, has emerged as the most destructive, scorching over 19,000 acres and obliterating thousands of structures. Despite relentless efforts by firefighters, the blaze remains uncontained.

CBS News reports in their live updates that the situation has compelled more than 180,000 residents to evacuate their homes, seeking refuge from the advancing flames.

Tragically, at least five lives have been lost, and the fires have destroyed over 5,300 structures, with more than 60,000 others under threat.

The situation remains dire as high winds and dry conditions continue to fuel the fires, complicating containment efforts.



Authorities urge residents to adhere to evacuation orders and stay informed through official channels.