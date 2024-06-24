Place Estate Agents eyes 19 new markets for growth in Queensland's south east

A leading Brisbane real estate agency has given a glimpse into its expansion plans, all the way through to 2032.



As part of this strategic vision, Place Estate Agents has identified an additional 19 new markets for offices across the greater Brisbane, which includes Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, and Moreton Bay regions over the next eight years.



This would build on the agencies current 19 offices within Brisbane.



"This is an opportunity for high performing agents," said Place CEO Damian Hackett (left) with Sarah Hackett, Managing Director Place New Farm and Paul Curtain, Joint Managing Director.

And it is inviting existing business owners and agents to explore the company's growth opportunities.



"Place has spent 22 years investing, redefining, and perfecting a unique business model and now we are ready to responsibly scale and partner with exceptional people," Place Estate Agents CEO, Damian Hackett said.



Opportunity to grow

"This is an opportunity for high performing agents ready to take next step into business ownership or for existing business owners wanting to leverage Place's market-leading services."



The company's head office, Place HQ, is the hub for their industry leading services, systems, and processes that streamline operations, allowing real estate business owners to prioritise revenue generation and team growth over administrative tasks.



From recruitment and HR management, marketing, training, finance, legal and technology, Place HQ handles all aspects of real estate transactions, leaving agents free to engage in invaluable face-to-face client interactions and negotiations.



New approach

"At Place, we do things differently," Mr Hackett said.



"Our centralised platform, Place HQ, empowers our business owners to focus on their expertise in listing and selling real estate and growing and mentoring their team, while receiving unprecedented levels of support and resources through our Place HQ team."



Place HQ is made up of more than 60 experts and their leadership team has invaluable expertise and experience with their tenure at Place ranging from six to 23 years.



"At Place, we foster a learn-it-all culture and provide tailored leadership training programs to support our partners throughout their business journey," Damian said.



"Our goal is to help agents become great leaders and build genuine partnerships with great people, and help them find their happy place," he said.

For more information, please connect for a confidential conversation with Damian Hackett: growth@eplace.com.au