'Pools are hit or miss': What you need to know when updating an outdoor area to sell

When it comes to getting a property ready for sale, vendors turn their focus to the interiors of their home. However, often the exterior and outdoor areas need just as much attention.

WHITEFOX real estate director, Lana Samuels, says a property's outdoor area is "incredibly important" when listing a home for sale.

The outdoor areas often need as much attention as the indoors. Pic: Supplied.

"The outdoor entertaining space has become a really big factor for the selling season, especially leading into the warmer months," says Samuels. "It really does become an extension of your living zone."

The home as haven

During the pandemic, many people turned inward and focused their attention on turning their homes into havens. Samuels has continued to see a trend towards homeowners working hard to create outdoor spaces with all the bells and whistles.

The outdoors often become an extension of your living zone. Pic: Supplied.

"A lot of people are really maximising their spaces by doing clever little additions like fire pits, outdoor bars, outdoor lighting and sound systems," she says. "They're really trying to make it sing."

What buyers want

In terms of what buyers are looking for in an outdoor space, Samuels says the top features are typically lighting and landscaping.

"Outdoor lighting is really key, especially for those warmer evenings to really set the tone," she says. "The landscaping is incredibly important too.

Outdoor lighting is an important factor for buyers. Pic: Supplied.

"We're seeing clients really investing into landscaping to make sure it's absolutely perfect and turnkey, because buyers in this space don't want to have to do that work."

This is likely due to the elevated costs of construction and trades that have been seen over the past few years.

Where to start

If you're looking to put your home on the market, but don't have a lot of extra cash to splash on renovations, there are a few ways you can improve your exterior without breaking the bank.

Samuels suggests making sure your outdoor spaces are neat and tidy and, if you have a lawn, that it's in optimal condition.

Outdoor entertainment areas are becoming popular with buyers. Pic: Supplied.

"No one wants to buy a property where they've got to re-turf and replant," says Samuels. "Even on a lower budget, the expectation is still that the home is ready to move in and enjoy."

Simple tips and tricks she advises include adding new turf and mulch to garden beds, making sure any pavers are clean, oiling and pressure-washing your deck and adding mature plants that are evergreen to create a look of lushness to your garden.

"Landscaping is key in terms of transformation," says Samuels. "I always advise my vendors to have it as lush and green as they can so it pops in photography and videography."

Big ticket items

When it comes to more significant changes or updates, Samuels recommends thinking about trends that are in the zeitgeist.

Health and wellness additions have become popular. Pic: Supplied.

"The home is a sanctuary as we know, and buyers are really loving the health and wellness space at the moment," says Samuels. "We're seeing a lot of vendors putting in ice baths and saunas and creating that full wellness experience."

The creation of an outdoor entertainment area is another larger investment that Samuels is seeing a lot of success with. Additions like built-in barbecues, fire pits, bench seating and beautiful bars are all great investments to make in an outdoor space.

Often thought to be the most desirable outdoor addition, how does the swimming pool fare with buyers?

Pools can be hit or miss with buyers. Pic: Supplied.

"Pools are hit or miss, to be completely honest," says Samuels. "Younger families with little children aren't always keen to have swimming pools."

So if you're considering placing your home on the market, make sure your outdoor areas get just as much attention as your indoor spaces.

"A home that's turnkey from the inside to the out, those homes are performing the best," says Samuels.