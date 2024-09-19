Predicted rate cuts poised to ignite Australia's property boom

The ASX's RBA Target Rate Tracker, is predicting up to four interest rate cuts starting in February next year - a potential game-changer that could put the property boom back on track and offer relief to Australian families.

The anticipated rate cuts are based on forecasted declines in US interest rates, which would strengthen the Australian dollar against the Greenback. This currency shift would put the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in a better position to lower the cash rate.



ANZ economist Madeline Dunk believes that the RBA Target Rate Tracker prediction is realistic, given the current economic climate.

"We anticipate three 25 basis point cuts in total, with two occurring in the first half of the year and one in the final quarter of 2025," Dunk said. This series of cuts could potentially reduce the cash rate to 3.6% by the end of next year.

Dunk believes these rate cuts will bolster household confidence and stimulate demand for housing.



"Affordability remains a significant concern for households seeking to enter the property market," she explained.



"As our ANZ-CoreLogic Affordability Report highlights, the time required to save for a deposit is currently at an all-time high."

The silver lining of the soft Melbourne market, where values are down 4.9% from the peak, is that Melbourne dwellings are more affordable. Madeline Dunk - ANZ Economist

Buyer's agent Cate Bakos agrees that the potential rate cuts are good news for Australian families and first-home buyers.



"Truth be told, it will move more first-home buyers back into the market. First-home buyers have been reasonably active in recent years, and some of the state and federal government incentives and initiatives have been helpful. Rate cuts will bolster borrowing capacities, so for those who have deposits saved, their ability to borrow a higher amount will be enabled. For many first-home buyers, though, borrowing capacity isn't always their limiter; it's often a lack of savings.

"The government's First Home Guarantee Scheme is one solution to this, enabling eligible homebuyers to enter the market with a 5% deposit and no requirement for Lender's Mortgage Insurance. I see this as a huge benefit for those who qualify. I just wish our government could offer more places."

Why would this motivate vendors to sell?

Vendors will likely factor in the increased demand from buyers and will have greater confidence around getting a reasonable price for their property. They will also be considering the buying conditions they could face once they have sold their current home and are buying their next home. Cate Bakos - Buyer's advocate

The interest rate cuts won't negatively affect the property boom towns of Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane, which have increased in value over this period.

"I don't think that specific cities will suffer due to an interest rate cut. I think all ships benefit from a rising tide. I note that there are markets within markets, though," says Bakos. "We will likely see builders and developers targeting sites and renovation projects again. Heightening material costs have been a challenge for this category of buyer, but the toughest challenge has been holding costs with higher interest rates."

A rebound on the cards for Melbourne, Sydney, and Darwin?

"Interest rate cuts will likely strengthen the higher price segments of all markets due to borrowing capacity increases for emotionally driven, family home buyers," Bakos observes.



"Investors, too, will have improved cash flow and will likely grow in number, but I don't think they'll discriminate in terms of location. Specific choices to target a particular market are based on local factors, not interest rates.

"The possible benefits for Melbourne and Sydney relate to rental yield-currently, these two cities have lower rental yields than some others, including Perth. With reduced holding costs, investors could look beyond the lower rental yields, and in Melbourne's case, they could also look beyond the land tax issue, pending the magnitude of the rate cut, of course."

Dunk noted that the recent decline in property prices in Melbourne has led to improved affordability in the city. This might entice first-home buyers to relocate to Melbourne or reconsider leaving Victoria.

"The recent price drops in Melbourne are primarily due to supply-demand imbalances in the market," Dunk explained. "There is more stock than there is demand at the moment. This comes after a period of strong housing construction in Melbourne relative to the rest of the country. Given the very low levels of completions and building approvals, this is likely to unwind over time."

The prediction of rate cuts has also sparked renewed interest in the housing market. Bakos says she has already seen an increase in inquiries from potential buyers. "People are starting to feel more confident about buying a property now that there is a possibility of lower interest rates," she said.

Despite the uncertainty, the prediction of rate cuts has provided a much-needed boost to the spirits of many Australian families. If the RBA does cut rates next year, it could offer a significant financial lifeline for struggling homeowners.