Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spends $4.3 million on coastal home

The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made another real estate move, it has been revealed, with the purchase of a multi-million dollar clifftop home on the NSW Central Coast.

Mr Albanese has bought in Copacabana, paying $4.3 million on a home for he and his fiancee Jodie Haydon. Pic: Supplied

Mr Albanese has bought in Copacabana, paying $4.3 million on a home for he and his fiancee Jodie Haydon.

The listing for the home says it was sold on September 26, with its listing describing it as "enjoying one of the most commanding positions on the cliff top at Copacabana".

While documents do not currently reveal who bought the home, the sale was reported by 2GB's Ben Fordham.



Mr Albanese now has ties to the area, north of Sydney, as he revealed that with his future wife Jodie 'a coastie'. Pic: Supplied

Settlement is expected before the end of this month, confirming the buyer.

Mr Albanese now has ties to the area, north of Sydney, as he revealed that with his future wife Jodie 'a coastie'.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is an impressive pad, with a large open plan living and dining area capturing the stunning views.

A private clifftop garden and clifftop location make the home a great escape.

A private clifftop garden and clifftop location make the home a great escape. Pic: Supplied

Bagged a discount

And Mr Albanese also picked up a bargain, at a time when property prices are cooling.

Records reveal that the property previously sold in 2021 for $4.65 million at the height of the pandemic property boom, where areas outside of capital cities became popular as people worked from home.



The home sat on the market for 79 days before being bought by Mr Albanese.



He paid $350,000 less than the property last sold for.

The median house price for Copacabana is $1.72 million with property prices skyrocketing in the last five years, with house prices jumping by 101.9 per cent.

House moves

The property purchase news comes after Mr Albanese is still trying to offload his inner-city Sydney investment property.

The Dulwich Hill property is now for sale with a price of $1.85 million after the weekend auction was called off.

The property has also undergone a price cut with the property first listed with a price guide of $1.9 million.

Mr Albanese bought the property in his electorate of Grayndler in 2015 for $1.175 million.