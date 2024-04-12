Real Housewife of Melbourne Kyla Kirkpatrick is selling her luxury estate

Former Real Housewife of Melbourne and chief executive of Emperor Champagne Kyla Kirkpatrick is selling her 26-acre Kilmore property for more than $2.5 million.

'Finsbury House' at 230 Mill Road is a sprawling eight-bedroom estate which includes a lake, multiple entertaining areas and a mezzanine retreat complete with a bar, and is currently rented out as luxury accommodation. It has been listed with an asking price of $2.5 million to $2.7 million.

Kirkpatrick bought the home in 2021 for $1.5 million, records show, after a deal to buy a chateau in France fell through about two years earlier.

"I thought, 'why not buy something closer to home?' so I started looking for properties with at least six bedrooms and on more than 20 acres," Kirkpatrick said.

She said she found the Kilmore property just before COVID lockdowns were beginning in 2020, and despite advice not to even view the property, she went to look at it anyway.

"I went out there and went 'oh my god'," she said. "There's just something magical about it - it has these majestic, high ceilings that are very rare."

The home has been renovated to give it modern comfort, while still maintaining its "loved and lived-in charm", Kirkpatrick said.

French panelling in each room, restored antique touches and cathedral-style ceilings give the home a 'chateau' feel.

The sprawling property also has a basketball court and a heated pool, along with a jetty to the private lake.

The main house has six bedrooms, while two more are accessed from the covered pergola.

Listing agent Beverly Higgs from R.T Edgar said the property could easily be used as a private home, particularly with its close proximity to Melbourne - just a one-hour drive away.

"Or they could continue what Kyla has started and keep it as accommodation," Higgs said.

She said the property was on a "manageable" piece of acreage which could be further landscaped or even used as an orchard.

"It's architecturally unique for the area, it has beautiful bones and is quite unique in its design."

She said she had already received some enquiry about the property in the short time it's been listed.

Kirkpatrick, who is also known as the Champagne Dame said she is selling to focus on taking her Champagne distribution and online store global.

However, she said she would likely find another property to renovate - next time potentially in the Yarra Valley or on the Mornington Peninsula.

"It's the end of a chapter for me, but I've already started hunting for something new," she said.