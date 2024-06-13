Rebel Wilson's family connection in her luxury Australian apartment sale

Australian actress and Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has put her Sydney apartment up for sale.



And she's enlisted the help of her younger sister Anna "Annachi" Wilson for her latest property move.

Film star Rebel Wilson is offloading her Balmain investment in the city's inner west. Picture supplied

The Pitch Perfect actress is offloading her Balmain investment in the city's inner west, listing the apartment through her real estate agent sister.



The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property is reportedly on the market with a guide of $2.3 million.

Anna, also known by the nickname Annachi and her birthname Annaleise, was tight lipped about the listing giving a strict 'no comment' when questioned on the seller.



The two-storey apartment sits atop the boutique luxury development 100 Balmain. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show Rebel purchased the home for $1.88 million in 2015.



The two-storey apartment sits atop the boutique luxury development 100 Balmain and takes in views of the city skyline and Anzac Bridge.

According to CobdenHayson's website, Anna joined the Balmain-based agency earlier this year, moving from a role as a buyer's agent to a sales agent.

The apartment takes in views of the city skyline. Picture supplied

"While most agents transition from sales to buyer's agents, I've chosen to go in the other direction, making the switch to share my knowledge and help more people," she says in the article.

It also says Anna secured more than $30 million worth of real estate for her clients, with her "most significant transaction" being a $9.2 million Balmain East home.

Rebel purchased the property in 2015 for $1.88 million. Picture supplied

This is not the first time Rebel has drawn on her sister's expertise in the property industry.

The website calls Anna a "keen renovator and designer" who "lent her stylish hand" to the transformation of Rebel's former Birchgrove property, which the actor sold for $9.5 million in 2022.

In 2020, Rebel offloaded her two Gladesville investment apartments, one for $880,000 and the other for $805,000.

The apartment has a clear view of the Anzac Bridge. Picture supplied

Despite selling so many of her Sydney-based properties, Rebel is known to be quite the property mogul, having purchased homes in New York, Los Angeles and London.



In 2022, she purchased a $3.6 million, four-bedroom Birchgrove property believed to be home to her mother, Sue Bownds, under the name of her company Camp Sugar Productions.

Anna's Instagram account shows a close bond between the sisters. She even shared a photo of her newborn niece in November 2022.

Real estate agent Anna "Annachi" Wilson is selling sister Rebel's apartment in Sydney. Picture Instagram

"Welcome to the world Baby Roycie! So proud of you @rebelwilson for bringing this miracle baby into our family. Love you," the caption reads.

Earlier that same year she shared an image of herself in a pink blazer standing before a swimming pool on the water with the caption "It's the start of something new", perhaps a nod to her career in real estate.

Rebel has two more younger siblings, a sister named Liberty and a brother named Ryot.