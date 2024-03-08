Featured
National

Sam Armytage playing waiting game with sale of South Coast home

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 8 March 2024, 4:44 am

Samantha Armytage's Hyams Beach home is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Television presenter Samantha Armytage's South Coast beach house remains on the market, with the selling agent reporting that the asking price remains intact as they wait for the right buyer.

Recent sales in the suburb have indicated that sellers being patient ultimately pays off.

Armytage's home, which went on the market in December, is located at Hyams Beach.

Read more: Kiama Downs family selling 'oasis' home as husband battles brain tumour

The Hyams Beach home has an asking price of more than $3 million. Picture: Supplied

Located on a pristine stretch of coastline right between Hyams Beach and Chinamans Beach, it has a guide of $3.2 million.

"It's a slow burn - she has a strong view, understandably, about what she wants to sell for," selling agent, Craig McIntosh from The Holidays Collection said.

"As often is the case with Hyams Beach properties, we just have to be extremely patient compared to other destinations, and wait for the right person to come along.

"A lot of the vendors are in a position where they can just wait and wait until the right buyer comes along... The person for whom it's exactly what they want."

Therefore, Mr McIntosh said it was key that the home's price guide remains the same.

"I'm still guiding $3.2 million, and taking offers against that," he said. "She's genuinely open to hearing reasonable offers against that.

"We've been getting some strong sales in Hyams, despite the market conditions, some of which have been off-market.

"For Samantha's place, someone will come along. It's just a question of when."

Read more: Bidding on beachfront Wombarra home passes $5m - but it didn't sell

CoreLogic records show the former Sunrise co-host bought the home in 2018 for $1,765,000. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, 'Mimosa', a resort-style waterfront lifestyle property at 21 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach sold this week after being listed 379 days ago.

It had a price guide of $5.5 million to $6 million.

Selling agent, Christina Pincevic from CMP Real Estate said she couldn't provide any details on the buyer or final sale price, but said it sold within the guide.

Mr McIntosh also cited the recent sale of the three-bedroom home at 77A Cyrus Street, which sold for $1.85 million after about 18 months on the market, as an example of needing to play the waiting game.

"It was a good price, and we just had to be patient," he said.

"We just held ground, and the right person came along who it was just perfect for.

"Sam's place could well end up being the same. In Hyams Beach, you need to hold ground."

According to CoreLogic, recent sales in the suburb include $3,800,000 and $1,725,000.

Currently the median sales price of houses in Hyams Beach is $1,725,000.

Armytage's three-bedroom house boasts views of Jervis Bay, sits on 658 square metres, and has been utilised as a private weekender and holiday rental property, commanding a nightly rate of $1200.

CoreLogic records show the former Sunrise co-host bought the home in 2018 for $1,765,000.

It also features two bathrooms, a light-filled kitchen, front deck, and large, double living areas. There is also potential to convert the large double lock-up garage into a studio, games room, or sleep out, as the house has undercover, car port style parking already.

The rear garden has a private outdoor entertaining area, as well as good-sized lawn areas. The backyard is fully fenced.

National

