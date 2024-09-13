Saving for a home loan? Try one, or all, of these 10 strategies

The First Home Super Saver Scheme, explained above, is one of the nine strategies Farmers' Finance CEO Christian Stevens recommends to save for a deposit faster as a first home buyer. Picture Farmers' Finance

Saving for a home might seem impossible with such a high figure to hit and limited spare funds available for most people.

To help save for a deposit sooner, Farmers' Finance CEO Christian Stevens shares 10 strategies you can start using today.

"These strategies, when implemented diligently, can make saving for a home deposit achievable within a realistic timeframe, demonstrating that careful planning and disciplined saving can align with maintaining a satisfactory lifestyle," he said.

With a background in farming, growing up in the small town of Cooma in the Snowy Monaro region of NSW, Christian witnessed firsthand the challenges farmers face in cultivating wealth from the ground up.

This background has driven his passion for finance and helping others succeed financially, having assisted thousands of Australians grow their wealth through property.

This passion has been recognised and awarded with Christian winning Best Residential Broker in Australia for the past three years.

Tap into his knowledge with these strategies for saving for a home deposit.

"These specifically focus on gathering a five per cent deposit by leveraging financial tools and government schemes effectively, not the typical 20 per cent most people think you need to get into the property market," Christian said.

One: Understanding the First Home Buyer Guarantee Scheme

Designed for first-home buyers in Australia, this guarantee allows buyers in regional areas to purchase a home with a five per cent deposit, bypassing the usual requirement for Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI).



This scheme opens more opportunities for buyers to enter the market sooner and at a lower upfront cost. For instance, if the purchase price is $400,000, you only need to save $20,000 instead of the standard $80,000 for a 20 per cent deposit.

The First Home Guarantee also applies to metropolitan areas with a different price cap to the regional scheme. Go to Housing Australia to check individual postcode price limits.



Two: Use the First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSSS)

This allows individuals to save funds within their superannuation for a first home, which can be more tax-efficient, up to $15,000 per year and $50,000 in total.



These contributions are taxed at a concessional rate of 15 per cent, significantly lower than the marginal tax rates, potentially saving a couple making $70,000 each per year around $4,000 in taxes.

To create a budget review income and expenses then see what changes can be made to reduce spending. Picture Shutterstock

Three: Budgeting effectively

Effective budgeting involves understanding income and expenditures and identifying areas where you can save.



Budgeting apps like Mint or YNAB allow you to set savings goals and track progress.



If you spend $300 monthly on dining out; reducing this by 50 per cent could save $1,800 annually, which could be redirected towards your home deposit.

Four: High-interest savings accounts

A high-interest account can accrue more interest compared to a standard account.



For example, if an account offers a three per cent interest rate on your continuously growing balance, compared to a typical 0.5 per cent rate, this higher rate can substantially increase your savings over a few years, contributing more towards the deposit.

While investments come with a little more risk, the returns are higher compared to a traditional savings account. Picture Shutterstock

Five: Smart investing

For those willing to take on a little more risk for potentially greater returns, conservative investment options like bonds or conservative mutual funds might be suitable.



These investments can yield higher returns than a savings account while keeping risk relatively low.



For instance, if you invest $10,000 with an average return of five per cent annually, in five years, you could potentially have about $12,762. Significantly more if you contribute additional savings regularly.

Six: Cutting unnecessary expenses

Review monthly subscriptions, entertainment expenses, and luxury purchases.



Cutting down on $100 monthly from such non-essential expenditures can save you $1,200 a year. Redirecting these funds to your deposit can help accumulate the required amount faster.

Seven: Additional income streams

Generating additional income can accelerate your savings.



For example, taking up a part-time job that pays $200 weekly can provide an additional $10,400 per year.



This approach not only speeds up the saving process but also helps diversify your income sources, adding more stability to your financial situation.



You can also sell any unwanted or old items you no longer use, including machinery and tools, clothing, kitchen appliances, uni books - almost anything.

Government grants and concessions for first-home buyers can offer an immediate boost to savings to reduce purchasing costs. Picture Shutterstock

Eight: Government grants and concessions

Apart from the FHSSS, other grants like the First Home Owner Grant (FHOG) offer direct financial help.



For instance, in some states, first-home buyers can receive grants of up to $10,000, which directly boosts the deposit amount.

Nine: Maintain a good credit score

A good credit score ensures you get the best possible terms on your mortgage.



Regularly monitoring your credit report and rectifying any discrepancies can keep your score high.



Consider a scenario where a higher credit score secures a mortgage at a 0.5 per cent lower interest rate, which can save tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

Ten: Lifestyle balance

It's important to maintain a balanced approach to living while saving.



Allocating a small budget for leisure ensures you remain motivated and avoid burnout.



For instance, setting aside $50 a month for a night out or a small trip can provide necessary breaks without derailing saving efforts.

"This is only short-term pain for long-term gain - it will be all worth it once you purchase your first property," Christian said.