Say you want this: 'Breaking Bad' house listed with $4m price tag

The ranch-style property in Albuquerque, New Mexico was featured in the much-loved TV show Breaking Bad. Picture: Supplied

A piece of television history has been listed for sale, with a property known as the 'Walter White House' on the market for nearly $US4 million.



The ranch-style property in Albuquerque, New Mexico, served as the home of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), his wife Skylar, and son Walt Jr. in the much-loved TV show Breaking Bad.



The home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a backyard pool, and has a price tag of US $3.995 million ($6.41 million).



Actors Aaron Paul (left) and Bryan Cranston attend the Breaking Bad panel at Comic Con International in 2012 in San Diego, California. Picture: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

"From the explosive opening to pivotal scenes that captured audiences around the world, this Albuquerque home became more than a house - it became a character in its own right," the official website for the listing said.



The listing also notes that the "iconic property... offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of television history".



"Recognized globally by millions of fans, this house has become one of the world's most photographed and visited locations, a true symbol of the show's cultural impact."



In the acclaimed TV program, which ran from 2008 to 2013, White is a chemistry teacher who becomes a drug kingpin to provide for his family after he is diagnosed with cancer.



The home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a backyard pool. Picture: Supplied

The show only utilised the exterior of the home.



The median price of a house in the same postcode is $421,000, according to real estate company Zillow.



"As one of Albuquerque's most famous landmarks, this property provides a rare chance to acquire a home that is not only steeped in pop culture significance but also brimming with potential," the listing said.



"Whether you're looking to preserve its legacy, transform it into a private retreat, or reimagine it for new purposes, the spacious lot offers limitless opportunities for creativity and development.



"This is more than just a house - it's an unforgettable piece of modern Americana."

However, the sale comes with a catch. If the new owners plan to move in, they'd better be prepared to encounter plenty of Breaking Bad fans each day wanting a glimpse of the property.



The show only utilised the exterior of the home. Picture: Supplied

For many years, owner Joanne Quintana has regularly encountered fans looking at the house and reportedly become increasingly frustrated by the constant visitors.

Some devotees have even attempted to recreate a famous scene in which White throws a pizza onto the roof.



"This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years," Mrs Quintana told local TV station KOB4.



"So we're going to walk away with just our memories. It's time to move on. We're done. There's no reason to fight anymore."

The Quintana family built a fence to keep fans at a distance, and a second gate was installed at the front door.

