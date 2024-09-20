Sell smart, sell fast: your guide to a Super Saturday success story

Feeling the pressure to sell your house in a sluggish market? Look no further than Super Saturday, a prime opportunity to put your property in front of a massive pool of motivated buyers.

Here are some expert tips from Sales Person of the Year - Marshall White - 2023 - Jesse Matthews:

What is Super Saturday?

Think of it as the Super Bowl of real estate. It's a specific period (often between the Grand Final and December) with several consecutive weekends with high buyer activity and increased competition. These weekends are ideal for maximising your chances of a quick and successful sale.

Why Super Saturday is perfect for you:

Motivated buyers: More buyers are actively searching during Super Saturdays, meaning a higher chance of finding the perfect match for your house.

How to ace your Super Saturday:

Preparation is Key:

Work with a top agent: Partner with an experienced agent who understands the Super Saturday phenomenon and has a proven track record. Ask them about their Super Saturday strategy, just like the tips laid out by Jesse Matthews.

Partnering with your Agent:

Highlight your property's strengths: Discuss the key selling points of your house with your agent. Together, you can create compelling marketing materials that resonate with potential buyers.

Super Saturday isn't magic, but it can create a powerful selling environment. By partnering with an experienced agent and following these tips, you can significantly increase your chances of a successful and fast sale.



Remember, a well-prepared and strategically marketed property featured on View.com.au during Super Saturday is a recipe for success!

