Sell smart, sell fast: your guide to a Super Saturday success story

Feeling the pressure to sell your house in a sluggish market? Look no further than Super Saturday, a prime opportunity to put your property in front of a massive pool of motivated buyers.
Here are some expert tips from Sales Person of the Year - Marshall White - 2023 - Jesse Matthews:
What is Super Saturday?
Think of it as the Super Bowl of real estate. It's a specific period (often between the Grand Final and December) with several consecutive weekends with high buyer activity and increased competition. These weekends are ideal for maximising your chances of a quick and successful sale.
Why Super Saturday is perfect for you:
- Motivated buyers: More buyers are actively searching during Super Saturdays, meaning a higher chance of finding the perfect match for your house.
- Increased competition: Multiple interested buyers can drive up the value of your property, potentially leading to a higher selling price.
- Fast-paced market: The quick turnaround time of Super Saturday can streamline the selling process, getting you into your new home sooner.
How to ace your Super Saturday:
Preparation is Key:
- Work with a top agent: Partner with an experienced agent who understands the Super Saturday phenomenon and has a proven track record. Ask them about their Super Saturday strategy, just like the tips laid out by Jesse Matthews.
- Showcase your property: Ensure your house is in top condition. Deep cleaning, decluttering, and minor repairs can make a big difference. Consider professional staging to further enhance the appeal.
- Be flexible: Open houses are crucial during Super Saturday. Be flexible with timing and consider scheduling multiple open houses to accommodate busy buyers.
Partnering with your Agent:
- Highlight your property's strengths: Discuss the key selling points of your house with your agent. Together, you can create compelling marketing materials that resonate with potential buyers.
- Embrace open houses: Your agent can help you schedule open houses for maximum impact. Create a welcoming atmosphere with refreshments and ensure the property is well-lit and inviting.
- Stay informed: Communication with your agent is key. Get regular updates on buyer interest and discuss strategies to address any potential roadblocks.
Super Saturday isn't magic, but it can create a powerful selling environment. By partnering with an experienced agent and following these tips, you can significantly increase your chances of a successful and fast sale.
