Six low cost design hacks guaranteed to make a big impact

There's no doubt households around Australia are feeling the pinch when it comes to finances. So how do you create a home that looks and feels good on a budget?

Create a home that looks and feels good without breaking the bank. Pic: Tanika Blair.

We asked interior designer and TV host Brie Turton for her tips on creating high impact updates around the home that won't break the bank.

1. Preloved and second-hand furniture

Turton's first tip for dramatically reducing costs when updating the look of your home is to shop for preloved and second-hand furniture.

"When you bring items into a home that have lived a life, you can feel that energy," says Turton. "A home that has a mix of old and new furniture and decor feels a lot better than a home that's just filled with brand new flat-pack furniture."

2. Micro luxuries

Micro luxuries are an inexpensive way to change your daily experience within your home. Pic: Studio Brie.

If you're looking for subtle and inexpensive ways to change the feel of your home, Turton suggests opting for 'micro luxuries'. Micro luxuries can be anything from beautiful water glasses to stylish salt and pepper shakers to new hand towels in a colour you love.

"They are a really beautiful way to update your space and get a more positive experience out of how you use your home," says Turton. "These small things that you touch and interact with every day are going to elevate your experience."

3. Paint

Paint instantly updates the look and feel of a room. Pic: Tanika Blair.

Want maximum impact without spending too much? Then perhaps a new paint job is right for you. This could be as simple as creating a feature wall or as big as repainting an entire room.

"Paint is so transformative and it's really not that expensive, particularly if you do-it-yourself," says Turton. "I've painted my living room a blue-green and it brings so much more to the space than it did when it was white. It feels cosier and more thoughtfully designed."

4. Lighting

Both renters and homeowners can easily update their lighting fixtures. Pic: Tanika Blair.

Lighting is an essential feature of any room. Unlike other pieces in a home, it dramatically changes the look and also the feel of a room.

"One of my favourite tips for people who want to elevate a bland bedroom is getting one of those big fabric pendants because it covers a lot of ceiling space," says Turton. "It also actually brings the ceiling down, which you want in a cosy space."

5. Cabinetry handles

Change up the hardware on your cabinetry or a piece of furniture for a big impact. Pic: Studio Brie.

A clever design hack to change up the look of your cabinetry or a piece of furniture that's a bit boring or tired, is to change up the hardware.

"If you've got cheaper furniture that's very cookie cutter, then update it by getting custom unique handles," says Turton.

6. Art

Introducing artwork instantly elevates and personalises a room. Pic: Studio Brie.

When it comes to design hacks that work for homeowners and renters, Turton suggests hanging art, especially in the kitchen and bathroom.

"If you hang some art, it really elevates the space and makes it feel more personalised," says Turton. "The wall space in kitchens and bathrooms are typically quite small so you'll only need small scale art, which can safely be hung with command hooks."