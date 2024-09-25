Staggering 99% increase: why first-home buyers are struggling more than ever to afford a deposit

In a sobering revelation for prospective homeowners, new data from Money.com.au shows that first-home buyers in Australia now need to save a 99% larger deposit compared to 12 years ago. This sharp increase, coupled with stagnating wages, is pushing homeownership further out of reach for many Australians.

Double your depoist to buy your dream home. Picture supplied.

Since 2012, the average Australian home price has soared from $489,900 to $973,300 in 2024, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). As a result, first-home buyers must now come up with $97,330 for a 10% deposit - nearly double the $48,990 needed just over a decade ago. For those looking to avoid lender's mortgage insurance (LMI), a 20% deposit has jumped from $97,980 in 2012 to an eye-watering $194,660 in 2024.

The affordability gap is only widening, as wages have failed to keep up with surging house prices. In 2012, the average full-time worker earned $70,158 annually, while today, that figure stands at $100,016 - an increase of only 42%, far below the 99% rise in property prices.

"Saving for a deposit has become an almost impossible task for many young Australians," said Mansour Soltani, Home Loans Expert at Money.com.au.

The leap in deposit requirements is forcing buyers to either delay homeownership or seek alternative financing options such as borrowing from parents, guarantors, or turning to government support. Mansour Soltani, Home Loans Expert at Money.com.au

Adding to the pressure, the average first-home buyer loan now covers only 65% of the property price, compared to 73% in 2012. Rising property prices and higher interest rates have made it increasingly difficult for buyers to secure a home loan that covers enough of the purchase price.

"This trend tells us that first-home buyers need to either save larger deposits or settle for cheaper properties, both of which are harder to achieve in 2024," explained Peter Drennan, Research and Data Expert at Money.com.au.

The housing affordability crisis isn't just impacting those seeking to buy in high-demand cities like Sydney. According to the latest ANZ-CoreLogic Housing Affordability Report, while Melbourne has seen affordability improvements due to falling house prices in certain areas, the most significant affordability gains are in less attainable high-end homes.

"One challenge in Melbourne is that the most expensive homes have recorded the largest price falls," said Madeline Dunk, Senior Economist at ANZ.

"This provides an affordability boost in areas that may still remain out of reach for many households."

By contrast, Darwin has emerged as the most affordable capital city, with house prices much lower than in Sydney or Melbourne.

The median dwelling value to income ratio in Darwin is 4.0%, compared to the national average of 7.9% and Sydney's ratio of 9.8%.

In Darwin, it also takes significantly less time to save for a 20% deposit, offering a glimpse of hope for first-home buyers looking to enter the market outside of the major metropolitan areas.

As property prices continue to rise and wage growth remains limited, Australia's housing affordability crisis shows no signs of easing. First-home buyers are being left with difficult choices: either delay their dream of homeownership or seek alternative methods of financing that could leave them financially stretched.