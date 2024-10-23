Surfing legend Mick Fanning lists luxury home with skate ramp

The home of Australian surfing legend Mick Fanning has hit the market complete with an indoor skate ramp. The Tungun property is currently listed with Coastal, with Fanning likely to pocket around $4 million for the sale.

The three-time world champion surfer purchased the Gold Coast property back in 2021 for $3 million. The home was previously owned and built by local entrepreneurs Luke and Bec Conforti.

Mick Fanning's luxury Tungun home is up for Auction. Picture supplies and via @mfanno Instagram account

During the previous selling campaign, the property attracted nationwide attention due to its unique appeal and lack of housing in the area at the time.

The 3ft skate ramp was custom-designed to be the heart of the home. Pic: Supplied.

Skating and saunas

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 2018 with the 3ft skate ramp custom-designed to be the heart of the home. The property also includes a pool, infrared sauna and home gym.

The north-facing home is set over a single level and designed to highlight indoor/outdoor living. The interiors have been lovingly styled and feature a monochromatic colour palette. There is a focus on natural materials and textures with Blackbutt timber appearing throughout the home. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase vistas of native surroundings and lush greenery.

The home was built by local entrepreneurs Luke and Bec Conforti. Pic: Supplied.

Overlooking Currumbin Creek, the 1269m2 block features 51m of creek frontage and is surrounded by wildlife and bushland. The outdoors of the property feature raised garden beds, vegetable planters, mature trees and a hobby orchard.

The property is located within walking distance of the popular Cornerstone precinct and the vibrant Tugun Village. It also backs onto the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and is just 400m from the sands of Flat Rock Beach.

The interiors feature a monochromatic colour palette. Pic: Supplied.

Fanning and his partner Breanna currently live with their two children in a three-storey home on the Gold Coast beachfront. The Hamptons-style home was expertly renovated by Three Birds Renovations in 2022.

Due to the unique proposition and size of the property, listing agent Emisha Canning is anticipating national and even international interest.

The property overlooks Currumbin Creek. Pic: Supplied.

When the property was previously listed for sale, interest was extremely high. Within half an hour of being open for inspection, 115 people had already come through the doors.

The property is likely to attract both national and international interest. Pic: Supplied.

Canning believes a lot of the attraction to the home will be due to the area being family-friendly with lots of green space and protected areas.

You get interest from hot buyers who are ready to buy, but also from buyers who are not typically looking to move, but they see a property like this and it sparks their interest. Emisha Canning - Coastal Real Estate

"It's a low density, quite homely environment," Canning says. "It's not built up, there are no high-rises, no buildings. It's hard to find that kind of position where you're close to the beach and still get a beach town feel.

Pops of Blackbutt timber feature throughout the home. Pic: Supplied.

"It's a pretty sought after little pocket."

5 Farrell Drive, Tugun is currently listed for sale by Emisha Canning at Coastal. An auction is scheduled for November 23 at 1pm.