Tennis champ Ash Barty drops $4 million on luxury Gold Coast apartment

Retired tennis champion Ash Barty has paid $4 million for a luxury apartment under construction near the Gold Coast. Picture supplied/Instagram

AN apartment in a luxury complex under construction near the Gold Coast is set to become a holiday home for one of Australia's most successful tennis champions.



Ash Barty has reportedly splashed $4 million on a home in the 12-storey Kloud complex in the suburb of Palm Beach.

Huge glass walls take in the ocean views. Picture supplied

The ultra-modern building comprises two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury beachside apartments and two whole-floor penthouses designed, developed and built by award-winning Brisbane-based residential construction company, Graya.

Designed to take in the view, Barty's new four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has panoramic ocean views from Burleigh to Currumbin Headland via large glass walls and a private balcony.



A rendered image of the view from the balcony. Picture supplied

According to Graya's website, Kloud will also include "generous living spaces and relaxing outdoor areas".



"Curved forms, a restrained colour palette and natural materials inspired by the coastal landscape feature across Kloud's considered product mix of two, three and four bedroom apartments representing utmost liveability, privacy and quality," the website detailed.



A rendered image of the striking design. Picture supplied

Occupying a whole half floor, Barty's 200-square metre apartment has open-plan living areas with European oak flooring and a luxury kitchen with a large island bench, integrated Miele appliances and natural stone surfaces.

The master bedroom has an ensuite with a twin shower, bath tub and dual vanity.



The kitchen inside the new luxury Kloud development. Picture supplied

Shared amenities include a resort-inspired pool with day beds, a barbecue kitchen and alfresco space.



"Consideration of natural light, sea breezes and views are afforded to each private residence through open floor plans that integrate seamlessly with generous outdoor spaces from ocean-view balconies to courtyard terraces," reads a description on the Kloud website.



The resort-style pool area at Kloud. Picture supplied

The project is due for completion in mid-2025.

Barty is not the only sports star to snap up property designed by Graya.

The firm has also designed the homes for the likes of NRL star Darius Boyd and rugby union players Quade Cooper and Israel Folau.



A rendered image of Barty's home she built in Brookvale. Picture supplied

The $4 million purchase is the latest in Barty's growing property portfolio.



The 27-year-old also owns a house 35kms outside of Brisbane that backs onto the Greg Norman-designed Brookwater Golf Course where she lives with her husband, Garry Kissick, and their son, Hayden, who was born in July 2023.



A rendered image of the home in Brookvale. Picture suppplied

She also owns properties in the Queensland suburbs of Springfield Lakes and Augustine Heights.

The three-time Grand Slam singles champion quit tennis at the peak of her career in 2022 at the age of 25 after claiming titles at the 2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon Championships and 2022 Australian Open.

She earned US$23,829,071 in prize money during her career.