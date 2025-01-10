Tennis star and former politician Southern Highlands home sells after a price cut

Tennis great and former politician John Alexander is set to farewell his sprawling Southern Highlands home after selling it for a discounted price, but still walking away with a hefty profit.

Tennis great and former politician John Alexander has sold his Southern Highlands home. Pic: Supplied

The former Member for Bennelong and former tennis pro first listed the property in October 2023 when it hit the market with a guide of $10 million to $11 million.

The price was recently reduced to $7.5 million to $8.25 guide through McGrath Southern Highlands agent Anne Stone, and it is understood to have now sold within that price range.

That is still a reasonable return, with the property bought in 2017 for $4.854 million.

The sprawling grounds have a swimming pool and two clay tennis courts. Pic: Supplied

Fittingly for a tennis champ and later commentator, the luxury property features two clay tennis courts, perfect for a game with friends.

Listing photos for the property also show mementos of Mr Alexander's tennis career in the home office and pool room, including rackets, trophies and pictures of his winning days.



The large French Provincial style kitchen is a feature of the home. Pic: Supplied

The property, however, also has plenty to offer for those without a passion for tennis.



Covering a total of 36ha, the impressive eight-bedroom home has a grand tree-lined driveway and is surrounded by established gardens and lush paddocks.



There are also extensive equine facilities within the grounds, including an arena, a stable and a freshly renovated guest cottage.



Other recreational facilities included a solar-heated pool set within well-established gardens.



The terracotta-toned family home, which features large wraparound verandahs, overlooks an ornamental dam.

Inside, the home is just as impressive, with a grand staircase dominating the formal entry area.



A large French Provincial style kitchen is perfect for keen cooks and includes a double over and teppanyaki cooking place.

Photos of the current listing show tennis memorabilia including trophies and championship shots. Pic: Supplied

The home has both formal and informal areas, including a formal living room with a large open fire, perfect for cool Southern Highland winters.

A luxe home theatre provides the ideal spot for unwinding at home.

Mr Alexander, the Member for Bennelong, retired from politics in 2022.



His tennis career saw him reach the semi-finals three times at the Australian Open, and he was a Member of the Australian Davis Cup team from 1968 to 1982.



The median house price for Moss Vale is just under $1 million, with the median price rising by 52 per cent over the past five years, according to CoreLogic.

See more: Break point: new price for Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's 'viral' Burleigh Heads home

See more: Hitting the market for six: inside the property portfolios of cricket's superstars

