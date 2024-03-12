The $15 million mansion that a hot chicken shop chain built, is up for sale

It takes a lot of hot chickens to be sold to be able to afford a multi-million dollar mansion.

But that is exactly what the owners of the cult El Jannah chicken shop founders Andre and Carole Estephan have achieved.

And now they are putting up their sprawling estate with a $15 million price tag - garlic sauce not included.



The palatial home has stunning gardens ideal for entertaining including a large pool and cabana. Pic: Supplied

The property in Sydney's acreage territory of Dural is a two-storey mansion on 5.2 acres with

expansive grounds.

The home "feels like you're walking through a 5-star hotel, but it has a beautiful, homely feel," says listing agent Steven Chen of The Agency.

Steven Chen of The Agency said the Estephans are the only two living at the property and

therefore plan to downsize.

"The house is probably one of the finest estates in Dural," Mr Chen said.

The attention detail makes it one of the finest estates in the well-heeled area dominated by acreages. Pic: Supplied

"The level of fit out is equivalent to a high-end eastern suburbs home in somewhere like

Point Piper.



"The attention to detail is immense and it feels like you're walking through a 5-

star hotel, but it has a beautiful, homely feel to it."

The seven-bedroom home has now hit the market as the owners downsize. Pic: Supplied

The Estephans purchased the property in 2014 for $4.6 million, according to CoreLogic.

Mr Chen said the family bought the house built and have added to the property over the

years.

"The owners spent a substantial amount of money putting a road down the eastern side of

the boundary from the street all the way to the back. You can get in a golf buggy and drive

or walk around the property."

Extensive outdoor entertaining areas make the home feel resort like. Pic: Supplied

The house has separate granny flat or "luxury man cave" and a port-cochere at the

entrance.



There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread across the buildings as well

as a six-car garage and separate additional lock-up garage with space for more vehicles.



The main house has rumpus and billiards rooms, a wine cellar, home theatre and two kitchens.

The grounds include a swimming pool with cabana, outdoor entertainment areas, a tennis

court, soccer field and horse paddocks.

The grounds include a swimming pool with cabana, outdoor entertainment areas, a tennis court, soccer field and horse paddocks. Pic: Supplied

Mr Chen said the couple worked closely with designer Sandra Ongaro of BIDA to finesse the

home's interiors. There has been strong interest so far.

"You couldn't build this house today for what we're asking, it would cost more."

El Jannah has a cult following, with more than 21 locations in NSW alone, from Penrith to

Crows Nest, Norwest to Albion Park. Their first store opened in Granville in the late-1990s.



The median house price in Dural is $1.915 million, according to CoreLogic.