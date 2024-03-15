The $63m luxe property spend of Australia's cashed-up queens of fashion

THREE of the biggest names in Australian fashion have recently splashed a combined total of $63 million on prestige property.
Camilla Franks is set to return to her roots in the Sydney suburb of Bondi after upgrading to a landmark home in the beachside area earlier this month for a sum understood to be around $12.5 million.
It marks a return to roots for Franks who launched her successful fashion brand, Camilla, in Bondi Beach 2004.
Dating back to 1908, the sprawling five-bedroom historic manor in the heart of Bondi has a 25-metre frontage and occupies a 1015 square metre block, making it one of the largest residential landholdings in the suburb.
It is one of only a few remaining estates of its kind in Bondi.
Named Gnal Loa, Franks purchased the home from Barrenjoey investment bank's founding partner and chair of the Australian Rugby Foundation Ben Scott and his wife, marketing consultant Pensiri.
According to CoreLogic records, Scott paid $10.1 million for the property in 2021 and undertook extensive renovations to the home.
With the new Bondi pad under her ownership, Franks is expected to put the Woollahara she bought for $3.6 million in 2016 on the market.
She transformed the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house into a vibrant and opulent residence, decorated with striking pieces sourced from India, Africa, Mexico, Vietnam and Indigenous Australian communities.
The 1800s Victoria terrace has open-plan formal and informal living spaces, as well as a casual dining room that opens onto a deck leading to the backyard.
The Mykonos-inspired outdoor area features a pool, deck and fire pit.
Franks is not the only big name in fashion splurging on high-priced homes in Sydney, with the cashed-up founders of fashion label Zimmermann also moving up on the property ladder.
Simone Zimmermann, who makes up one half of the fashion brand, recently paid $30 million for a home in Bondi.
The sale price blitzed the Bondi suburb record, as well as its neighbouring suburbs of Bondi Beach and North Bondi.
The five-bedroom house is positioned close to the Bondi to Bronte walk and has north-facing ocean views.
However, even with a $30 million price tag the house is expected to to undergo renovations with Zimmermann as its new owner.
It's not the only property she has in the area - she also bought a North Bondi home for $5.5 million in 2017.
Her sister Nicky is back in the property market as well after splurging $59.5 million on a house in Vaucluse with her husband, Chris Olliver, in late 2022.
Records show a block of four apartments in Tamarama opposite Mackenzies Bay settled in a company name owned by the couple who paid $20.5 million for the property.
The couple secured the block after the owners joined together to offer their homes for sale in one line.
The Zimmermann sister's spending spree follows a $1.75 billion investment in the Zimmermann label by US private equity firm, Advent International.