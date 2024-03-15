The $63m luxe property spend of Australia's cashed-up queens of fashion

WATCH: Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson made her first runway appearance in over a decade at the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Fashion brand owner Camilla Franks has splashed $12.5 million on a historic manor in Bondi. Picture supplied

THREE of the biggest names in Australian fashion have recently splashed a combined total of $63 million on prestige property.

Camilla Franks is set to return to her roots in the Sydney suburb of Bondi after upgrading to a landmark home in the beachside area earlier this month for a sum understood to be around $12.5 million.



Dating back to 1908, Franks' historic manor is one of the largest residential blocks in Bondi. Picture supplied

It marks a return to roots for Franks who launched her successful fashion brand, Camilla, in Bondi Beach 2004.

Dating back to 1908, the sprawling five-bedroom historic manor in the heart of Bondi has a 25-metre frontage and occupies a 1015 square metre block, making it one of the largest residential landholdings in the suburb.



The balcony of Franks' new Bondi home. Picture supplied

It is one of only a few remaining estates of its kind in Bondi.



Named Gnal Loa, Franks purchased the home from Barrenjoey investment bank's founding partner and chair of the Australian Rugby Foundation Ben Scott and his wife, marketing consultant Pensiri.

According to CoreLogic records, Scott paid $10.1 million for the property in 2021 and undertook extensive renovations to the home.



The historic Bondi home was renovated by its previous owner. Picture supplied

With the new Bondi pad under her ownership, Franks is expected to put the Woollahara she bought for $3.6 million in 2016 on the market.

She transformed the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house into a vibrant and opulent residence, decorated with striking pieces sourced from India, Africa, Mexico, Vietnam and Indigenous Australian communities.

The 1800s Victoria terrace has open-plan formal and informal living spaces, as well as a casual dining room that opens onto a deck leading to the backyard.

In 2016, Camilla Franks paid $3.6 million for this Woollahara home. Picture supplied

The Mykonos-inspired outdoor area features a pool, deck and fire pit.



Franks is not the only big name in fashion splurging on high-priced homes in Sydney, with the cashed-up founders of fashion label Zimmermann also moving up on the property ladder.



Zimmermann founders, sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann. Picture supplied

Simone Zimmermann, who makes up one half of the fashion brand, recently paid $30 million for a home in Bondi.



The sale price blitzed the Bondi suburb record, as well as its neighbouring suburbs of Bondi Beach and North Bondi.

Simone Zimmermann recently paid $30 million for this home in Bondi. Picture supplied

The five-bedroom house is positioned close to the Bondi to Bronte walk and has north-facing ocean views.



However, even with a $30 million price tag the house is expected to to undergo renovations with Zimmermann as its new owner.

The view from Simone Zimmermann's $30 million Bondi pad. Picture supplied

It's not the only property she has in the area - she also bought a North Bondi home for $5.5 million in 2017.

Her sister Nicky is back in the property market as well after splurging $59.5 million on a house in Vaucluse with her husband, Chris Olliver, in late 2022.



Nicky Zimmermann and her husband Chris Olliver recently paid $20.5 million to acquire this block of units in Tamarama. Picture supplied

Records show a block of four apartments in Tamarama opposite Mackenzies Bay settled in a company name owned by the couple who paid $20.5 million for the property.



The couple secured the block after the owners joined together to offer their homes for sale in one line.



The Zimmermann sister's spending spree follows a $1.75 billion investment in the Zimmermann label by US private equity firm, Advent International.