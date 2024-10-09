The Bachelor Mansion back on the market after $18 million sale falls through

The luxurious Gold Coast mansion that served as the backdrop for the Australian series The Bachelor is back on the market after the collapse of an $18 million sale contract. Situated in the prestigious Broadbeach Waters area, 87-89 Monaco Street has once again captured the attention of potential buyers, thanks to its high-profile and exquisite design.

The Bachelor Mansion: Entertain guests in the covered pavilion, where an open fireplace keeps it usable year-round. Picture supplied

This iconic mansion was featured prominently in the 2023 season of The Bachelors Australia, which aired on Channel 10 in January. The show, which starred suitors Felix Von Hofe, Thomas Malucelli and Jed McIntosh, used the home as a setting for much of its drama, showcasing the property's stunning architecture and prime waterfront location. The mansion first hit the market shortly after the show aired, attracting strong interest due to its television fame and luxurious design.

WATCH: The Bachelors in action via @thebachelorau

However, after going under contract in March 2024 the sale failed to settle, leaving the mansion available once again. The collapse of the $18 million deal has reignited interest in the prime piece of Gold Coast real estate, and a new marketing campaign is now in full swing - led by Kollosche agents Michael Kollosche and Paul Harrison.

Designed by renowned Gold Coast designer Jared Poole, the mansion is an architectural masterpiece. It occupies a prized corner block on Monaco Street, one of the Gold Coast's most prestigious addresses, and boasts an enviable 115.1 metres of water frontage along the main river. The mansion's position provides sweeping waterfront views, making it a highly desirable home for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle.

The property's design is centred around a large internal courtyard, allowing for an abundance of natural light and a sense of openness throughout the home. The house is built with both functionality and style in mind, offering several living areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and luxury finishes at every turn. High ceilings, expansive windows and seamless indoor-outdoor flow are key features of the home, creating a perfect blend of comfort and elegance.

The outdoor spaces are equally impressive, with landscaped gardens, a spacious pool and a variety of entertainment areas that make the property ideal for hosting gatherings or simply enjoying the Gold Coast's idyllic climate. Whether for a quiet family retreat or a glamorous party, the home's layout caters to both intimate living and large-scale entertaining.

Back on the market after sale falls through

The collapse of the $18 million sale contract has created a second chance for interested buyers. Despite the setback, Kollosche agents Michael Kollosche and Paul Harrison are confident that the property will generate significant interest once again.



"Apart from the fact that it's a stunning home, it sits on one of the best known streets in Broadbeach Waters," says Harrison. "It's a huge family home with great entertaining spaces and exposure to the river that you just don't get.

The Bachelor Mansion: Take a swim in the lap pool before relaxing under the gazebo to watch boats cruising the river beyond. Picture supplied

"It has entertaining areas that would be suitable in a resort, and at night time when it's lit up, it takes on an even different persona. Everybody knows it."

While the previous contract didn't come to fruition, the agents are optimistic about finding a new buyer. With its combination of high-end design, prime waterfront location, and media exposure, the mansion remains a standout in the competitive Gold Coast luxury market.

The property last changed hands in October 2021, when it was sold for $14.5 million. Since then, it has been meticulously maintained and updated, ensuring it remains one of the most desirable homes in the region. Property records show the highest sale price on Monaco St is $15.2m for No. 249.



It's probably one of the best family homes on the Gold Coast and it's known for The Bachelor. It's kind of a contradiction really, but it is amazing. It's the ultimate entertainer. Kollosche agent - Paul Harrison

Fans of the show may remember the iconic moments filmed in the mansion's grand living spaces, intimate courtyards, and expansive outdoor areas.

A rare opportunity for buyers

Buyers once again have the opportunity to acquire one of the most prestigious homes on the Gold Coast. The property's combination of architectural brilliance, prime location and celebrity status make it a rare find in the competitive real estate market.

Quality materials such as honed concrete, Calacatta stone, limestone tiles and French oak flooring ensure luxury and longevity. Image suppplied

Kollosche's new marketing campaign aims to attract a diverse range of potential buyers, from local families seeking a luxurious lifestyle to international investors looking for a standout property in one of Australia's most sought-after destinations. With the Gold Coast continuing to draw attention from high-net-worth individuals both locally and globally, the 'Bachelor Mansion' offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Australian television history.

Families can enjoy a carefree coastal lifestyle surrounded by a host of amenities. Picture supplied

"Whenever we list one of the Gold Coast's trophy homes, there's always immediate interest," says Harrison. "We've already had early interest from a number of buyers who are interested in buying."

Who will be the winner of Broadbeach Waters' ultimate real estate rose? Only time will tell.