The inside story on one great bank makeover, and 9 others to make your home

While converted churches have long-dominated the market for historical properties, former banks offer the same old-charm without the religious associations.



Many of these former bank buildings are over a century old and have similar features like large shop-like windows and walk-through vaults with heavy doors, for keeping cash and gold.



The former bank in Millthorpe NSW. Picture by Grace Dudley

The properties are in prime locations, on the main streets of the country towns, offering a rare opportunity for those seeking an unconventional home.



Rosebank of Millthorpe

One of those banks for sale is the old Bank of NSW building on the main street of the historic town of Millthorpe in Central West NSW.

The former bank in Millthorpe NSW. Picture supplied

Built in 1901, the bank on 38-40 Victoria Street has been converted into a residential home, art gallery and guest house.

It has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a separate flat and two art studios and is for sale through expressions of interest.

Jenny Beach and her husband, Richard purchased the property in 2013, for $920,000 and have renovated it and added an extension costing almost $1 million.



Owner of the Rosebank guest house, Jenny Beach. Picture by Grace Dudley

Named Rosebank for the rose bushes that surround the property in spring, Ms Beach said they "quietly" put the bank on the market some months ago to see if anyone was interested.

"We've had it for 11 years and put lots of work into it, so we're looking to see whether there is interest out there," Ms Beach said.

"It's a really beautiful village to live in, so I have mixed feelings about leaving it, if we do."



The front verandah of the former bank in Millthorpe NSW. Picture supplied

Ms Beach, an artist, said she bought the property in order to focus on her art.

"You can shut yourself away in the studio and get totally caught up in your artwork and really focus," she said.

"That's often what you need to get things moving and get a new body of work happening."



A long history

The bank was built in 1901, and has similar features to many of the other banks for sale including the vault used for storing gold in the historic gold-mining town.

When the bank was first sold, it was potentially going to be demolished and replaces with a supermarket, but it never happened - something Ms Beach is grateful for.



Old photograph of the former bank. Picture supplied

"They didn't demolish it and I think it's a great thing that it remained," she said.

"It's a beautiful building and people come in all the time just saying, 'Wow!'"

"People always mention how the building is so solid. It's the way they built back then, everything was made differently with blue stone, so it's just a solid home."

More former banks for sale

Talbot VIC, $1.495 million

In Talbot Victoria, another former bank for is for sale. It has been newly-renovated, but its historic features have been preserved.



Front of 37 Scandinavian Crescent in Talbot, Victoria. Picture supplied

Built in 1869, the former bank is on sale for $1,495,000 - it was last sold in September 2018 for just $200,000.



On 37 Scandinavian Crescent the property has two residences, according to the listing, one in the old bank building and another in an equally historic old hotel.



Original billiards room inside the former bank in Talbot, Victoria. Picture supplied

Talbot is located north of Ballarat and south of Bendigo. The property has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and the original billiards room.

Branxton NSW, Price on Request

Situated in the Hunter region of NSW, this former bank offers residential and commercial opportunities.

Front of former bank in Branxton. Picture supplied

On 65 Maitland Street, Branxton, the four bedroom five bathroom house also has a shopfront on the first floor.

It has been modernly renovated and was last sold two years ago for $1,000,000.



Staircase in the former bank in Branxton. Picture supplied

Stockinbingal NSW, auction

Built in 1905, the former bank in the Riverina town of Stockinbingal is up for auction.

The outside of the former bank in Stockinbingal. Picture supplied

It has maintained its original features - the fireplaces, high ceilings, timber floorboards and the authentic walk-in safe.

On 23 Martin street, Stockinbingal is just 22 km from Cootamundra and 34 km to Temora.

The four bedroom one bathroom property last sold for $147,000 in 2014.

The living room of the former bank in Stockinbingal. Picture supplied

Crookwell NSW, $880,000

In the heart of Crookwell in the Southern Tablelands of NSW, another former bank is for sale by expressions of interest.

The outside of the former bank in Crookwell. Picture supplied

On 106-108 Goulburn Street, the six bedroom three bathroom with a large foyer.

It also has two secure vaults, original fireplaces, high ceilings and a central staircase and was last sold in 2017 for $880,000.

The staircase of the former bank in Crookwell. Picture supplied.

Swansea TAS, $840,000

The old 'Commercial Bank of Australia' building in Swansea Tasmania is for sale for $840,000.

The outside of the former bank in Swansea, Tasmania. Picture supplied

The wooden cladded property on 7 Maria Street has two bedrooms and one bathroom with views of the ocean and surrounding mountains.



It also has commercial potential, as it includes an industrial kitchen and outdoor dining area with a pizza oven.

Dining area of the former bank in Swansea. Picture supplied

Inverell NSW, $1.75 million

The 'Commercial Banking Company of Sydney' building in the northern NSW town of Inverell, not far from the Queensland border is on the market.

Front of former bank in Inverell. Picture supplied

On 83-85 Otho Street, the bank dates back to 1890 and is on sale for $1,750,000.

It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and has commercial options on the lower floor.

Hallway in the former bank in Inverell. Picture supplied

The period features of the property like its high ceilings, cedar staircase, pressed ceilings and stained glass windows have been preserved.

Yerong Creek NSW, $439,000

Another former bank is for sale in the Riverina town of Yerong Creek in NSW, but this one is on a sprawling 5236 square metre block.

The former bank in Yerong Creek. Picture supplied

Situated on 17-21 Plunkett Street, the five bedroom two bathroom property is for sale for $439,000.

The former bank still has 'Bank of NSW' signage across the windows, the walk-through vault

The living room of the property in Yerong Creek. Picture supplied

Donald VIC, $425,000

This former bank in the town of Donald by the Richardson River in Victoria is for sale for just $425,000.

The former bank in Donald. Picture supplied

Built in 1919, the five bedroom and one bathroom building has a wooden staircase and an old walk-in safe.

On 83 Woods Street, on the town's main street, the building can be used for business or residential purposes.

The vault inside the former bank in Donald. Picture supplied

Brinkworth SA, $338,000

Only two hours from Adelaide and just twenty minutes from Clare, a former ANZ bank is for sale for just $338,000.



The former bank for sale in Brinkworth. Picture supplied

On 35 Main Street, the former bank has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.



The Brinkworth bank building has maintained its period exterior and still has the original oven installed in the kitchen.