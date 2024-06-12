The inside story on one great bank makeover, and 9 others to make your home

While converted churches have long-dominated the market for historical properties, former banks offer the same old-charm without the religious associations.
Many of these former bank buildings are over a century old and have similar features like large shop-like windows and walk-through vaults with heavy doors, for keeping cash and gold.
The properties are in prime locations, on the main streets of the country towns, offering a rare opportunity for those seeking an unconventional home.
Rosebank of Millthorpe
One of those banks for sale is the old Bank of NSW building on the main street of the historic town of Millthorpe in Central West NSW.
Built in 1901, the bank on 38-40 Victoria Street has been converted into a residential home, art gallery and guest house.
It has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a separate flat and two art studios and is for sale through expressions of interest.
Jenny Beach and her husband, Richard purchased the property in 2013, for $920,000 and have renovated it and added an extension costing almost $1 million.
Named Rosebank for the rose bushes that surround the property in spring, Ms Beach said they "quietly" put the bank on the market some months ago to see if anyone was interested.
"We've had it for 11 years and put lots of work into it, so we're looking to see whether there is interest out there," Ms Beach said.
"It's a really beautiful village to live in, so I have mixed feelings about leaving it, if we do."
Ms Beach, an artist, said she bought the property in order to focus on her art.
"You can shut yourself away in the studio and get totally caught up in your artwork and really focus," she said.
"That's often what you need to get things moving and get a new body of work happening."
A long history
The bank was built in 1901, and has similar features to many of the other banks for sale including the vault used for storing gold in the historic gold-mining town.
When the bank was first sold, it was potentially going to be demolished and replaces with a supermarket, but it never happened - something Ms Beach is grateful for.
"They didn't demolish it and I think it's a great thing that it remained," she said.
"It's a beautiful building and people come in all the time just saying, 'Wow!'"
"People always mention how the building is so solid. It's the way they built back then, everything was made differently with blue stone, so it's just a solid home."
More former banks for sale
Talbot VIC, $1.495 million
In Talbot Victoria, another former bank for is for sale. It has been newly-renovated, but its historic features have been preserved.
Built in 1869, the former bank is on sale for $1,495,000 - it was last sold in September 2018 for just $200,000.
On 37 Scandinavian Crescent the property has two residences, according to the listing, one in the old bank building and another in an equally historic old hotel.
Talbot is located north of Ballarat and south of Bendigo. The property has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and the original billiards room.
Branxton NSW, Price on Request
Situated in the Hunter region of NSW, this former bank offers residential and commercial opportunities.
On 65 Maitland Street, Branxton, the four bedroom five bathroom house also has a shopfront on the first floor.
It has been modernly renovated and was last sold two years ago for $1,000,000.
Stockinbingal NSW, auction
Built in 1905, the former bank in the Riverina town of Stockinbingal is up for auction.
It has maintained its original features - the fireplaces, high ceilings, timber floorboards and the authentic walk-in safe.
On 23 Martin street, Stockinbingal is just 22 km from Cootamundra and 34 km to Temora.
The four bedroom one bathroom property last sold for $147,000 in 2014.
Crookwell NSW, $880,000
In the heart of Crookwell in the Southern Tablelands of NSW, another former bank is for sale by expressions of interest.
On 106-108 Goulburn Street, the six bedroom three bathroom with a large foyer.
It also has two secure vaults, original fireplaces, high ceilings and a central staircase and was last sold in 2017 for $880,000.
Swansea TAS, $840,000
The old 'Commercial Bank of Australia' building in Swansea Tasmania is for sale for $840,000.
The wooden cladded property on 7 Maria Street has two bedrooms and one bathroom with views of the ocean and surrounding mountains.
It also has commercial potential, as it includes an industrial kitchen and outdoor dining area with a pizza oven.
Inverell NSW, $1.75 million
The 'Commercial Banking Company of Sydney' building in the northern NSW town of Inverell, not far from the Queensland border is on the market.
On 83-85 Otho Street, the bank dates back to 1890 and is on sale for $1,750,000.
It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and has commercial options on the lower floor.
The period features of the property like its high ceilings, cedar staircase, pressed ceilings and stained glass windows have been preserved.
Yerong Creek NSW, $439,000
Another former bank is for sale in the Riverina town of Yerong Creek in NSW, but this one is on a sprawling 5236 square metre block.
Situated on 17-21 Plunkett Street, the five bedroom two bathroom property is for sale for $439,000.
The former bank still has 'Bank of NSW' signage across the windows, the walk-through vault
Donald VIC, $425,000
This former bank in the town of Donald by the Richardson River in Victoria is for sale for just $425,000.
Built in 1919, the five bedroom and one bathroom building has a wooden staircase and an old walk-in safe.
On 83 Woods Street, on the town's main street, the building can be used for business or residential purposes.
Brinkworth SA, $338,000
Only two hours from Adelaide and just twenty minutes from Clare, a former ANZ bank is for sale for just $338,000.
On 35 Main Street, the former bank has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
The Brinkworth bank building has maintained its period exterior and still has the original oven installed in the kitchen.