The most important seven things to know as a property investor in 2025

With interest rates expected to fall in 2025 for the first time since 2020, property prices could rise again, and investors may be back in full force.



With this in mind, we chatted with the experts to get their top tips and predictions for the investment property market in 2025.

There is opportunity for growth for those looking to invest in property over 2025. Pic: Shutterstock

1. Investor financing may slow

Until interest rate relief takes hold of the market investors should expect a more challenging environment to gain finance.

"We might expect to see a bit of a slowdown in the pace of investor finance," said CoreLogic Head of Research Eliza Owen.



"The reason for that is because we're seeing a slowdown in capital growth.



"National home value results were marked by falls in December, and investor activity usually rises with capital growth so given we're expecting mild price falls at the start of 2025, that could coincide with an investor slowdown."

2. Interest rate cuts on the horizon

Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could cut interest rates as early as February.

However if not, we would likely see a rate cut sometime in the first half of the year.

Financial markets are also expecting the RBA to cut rates twice in the second half of the year. However, this prediction could change depending on how things play out.

"We are definitely coming into a better lending environment," Ms Conisbee said.

3. Rental return could be softer

Home prices have started to fall in investment markets in capital cities like Sydney and Melbourne, potentially due to slowing rental demand, Ms Owen said.

She said that as cost-of-living pressures are felt, share houses are becoming more popular and could be in higher demand this year than one-bedroom apartments and small units.

Meanwhile, Ms Consibee said investor rental growth was starting to slow, which would be a challenge for some investors in the first quarter of the year.

4. Second half comeback

National Property Buyers director Antony Bucello noted that while many investors would continue to sit on their hands for the first half of the yearparticularly as interest rates remain highmany would likely return to the market in the second half.

"I saw an increase in enquiries from investors at the back end of 2024 who were not quite ready to act but ready to dip their toes in the water and investigate more," Mr Bucello said.

He said investors were still pretty active in cities like Adelaide and Brisbane.



He said that they were less so in Victoria, following changes in rental reforms and land taxes at the beginning of 2024 that forced many out of the market.

However, once interest rates fall, investors will likely begin returning to the market.

Mr Bucello said investors might begin seeing value in places like Melbourne where prices are currently in a slump.

"Melbourne is well poised to move into that upswing by mid-year and we do think there's going to be significant growth in that market based on population growth alone, but also the substantial infrastructure being spent in the metropolitan area."

5. Get ready to research

Due to the volatile nature of the impending 2025 investment market, Ms Owen said it was important for investors to do a bit more work and research into finding higher growth areas - at least in the short term.

"We're seeing a lot of demand across regional markets in Queensland at the moment," she said.



Townsville in Queensland's far north has shown strong growth in is home prices. Pic: Shutterstock

"Townsville, in particular, seems to be leading capital growth charts on account of relatively affordable purchase prices but also pretty strong economic fundamentals."

It comes after December CoreLogic data revealed the regional Queensland city saw some of the strongest house price growth across the nation in 2024.

Other high-performing regional areas included pockets of the Western Australian beachside city of Geraldton.



Mr Bucello said that quality properties in good locations within 20km of a CBD were still holding in value and hadn't dropped dramatically.

6. Retail property is expected to turn around

For those looking to invest in commercial, rather than residential property, retail should be on your radar.



Ray White Head of Research Vanessa Rader has predicted retail property to perform well in 2025.



Retail is set to be a key performer for those looking at investing in commercial property. Pic: Shutterstock

This marks a significant shift from recent years when industrial assets, such as warehouses, dominated commercial property markets.

Recent data shows retail assets represented 41.1 per cent of all commercial transactions in late 2024 - a mammoth hike from its long-term average of 28 per cent, according to Ms Rader.

Despite discussions of online shopping surpassing the need for brick-and-mortar retail stores, she said online spending only accounted for 11.4 per cent of total retail transactions.

"The sector's strength is particularly evident in metropolitan markets, where assets have outperformed their regional counterparts," Ms Rader said.



"Notably, secondary assets have surprised by yielding stronger income returns than prime properties."

Two key factors were behind the forecasted growth in retail assets.

There was a limited new supply of shopping centres at a time of strong population growth.

The evolving retail landscape, which saw shopping centres focus on becoming lifestyle destinations with attractions beyond shops such as gyms, also made them attractive.



7. A new US government could affect interest rates

Donald Trump's presidential election win could boost government spending and put higher taxes on Chinese goods, Ms Conisbee said.

This could in turn push up prices worldwide, including in Australia, making it harder for the RBA to cut rates due to inflation.

Mr Bucello said that Australia's 2025 federal election could also impact property