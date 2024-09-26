Featured
National

The number of Australia's million dollar suburbs peaks

By Jen Melocco

By Jen Melocco

First published 26 September 2024

In a blow to affordability Australia is now home to more million dollar suburbs than ever.

Nearly 30 per cent of the country's suburbs now fit into the million-dollar club, with the median house or unit value coming in at or above $1 million according to the CoreLogic report.

Nearly 30 per cent of the Australia's suburbs now fit into the million-dollar club. Pic: Shutterstock

"At the onset of COVID, just 14.3 per cent of house and unit markets had a median value at or above the $1 million mark," said CoreLogic Economist Kaytlin Ezzy.

"With almost 30 per cent of suburbs now posting a seven-figure median, the increase is a natural consequence of rising values and worsening affordability."

Nationwide an extra 218 suburbs became million-dollar markets over the past year, bringing a total of 1257 suburbs.

Both Sydney and Brisbane added 46 million dollar suburbs each, with Perth adding 35 new entrants to the million dollar suburb club.

With a growing number of suburbs joining the list, the idea of what a million dollar suburb is starting to change.

In Sydney for example, almost 80 per cent of suburbs have a house price of $1 million or more. Pic: Supplied

In Sydney for example, almost 80 per cent of suburbs have a house price of $1 million or more.

"We're seeing people skew their demand towards that more affordable end of the market, but as a natural consequence of that, they then start to grow faster and become less affordable," Ms Ezzy said.

"So we're now starting to see that face of the million dollar club markets within that million dollar club aren't as exclusive.

"They aren't just those suburbs with mega McMansions in the eastern suburbs and Northern Beaches, they're starting to become some of your everyday sort of suburban suburbs."

In contrast, while Melbourne's million dollar markets grew by four suburbs - across the Victorian capital there were 191 house and 11 units markets that had a median value at or above $1 million in August.

Rise in the regions

It's not just the capital cities where million dollar suburbs are on the rise with a hefty number of markets in regional Australia also making the mark.

There are currently 115 suburbs across regional NSW that have joined the million dollar club, an increase of 22 suburbs in the past year with the majority of them in regions adjacent to Sydney such as the Illawarra which has 34 million dollar markets, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie with 25 and the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven with 16.

Regional Victoria meanwhile saw a decline in million dollar suburbs over the past year, leaving just 10 suburbs in the million-dollar club.

The number of million-dollar suburbs in Queensland however boomed with 30 suburbs joining the list. The Gold Coast now has 50 per cent of its suburb with median value of $1 million or more and the Sunshine Coast seeing 48.2 per cent of its suburbs in that median price mark.

Next million dollar suburbs

For those looking to find the next million dollar suburbs, 27 have been identified across NSW, Queensland, the ACT and Western Australia.

All are on the cusp of being million dollar suburbs and include both house and unit markets.

"It is quite a diverse mix," said Ms Ezzy.

" They're all markets that are still seeing positive growth so they're given that their median is within $10,000 of $1 million and they are still seeing that positive uplift, we would expect that they'd probably enter the club in the next couple of months or so."

Sydney suburbs on the list cover both unit and house markets, along with Brisbane and the ACT.

"That includes New Farm in Brisbane which is the city's first suburb with a million dollar median for units," Ms Ezzy said.

