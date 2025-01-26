'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.

In Sydney's west, a beautifully renovated four-bedroom family home, surrounded by a large, mature garden and a hills hoist in the backyard sold under the hammer for $30,000 above its reserve on Saturday.

20 Elebana Street, Colyton, NSW 2760 Pic supplied

Bidding for the large red brick home at 20 Elebana Street, Colyton opened with a bid of $850,000 with four of the seven registered bidders pushing the final selling price above vendor expectations to $940,000.

The auction was one of 440 capital city homes taken to auction this week, up from 262 last week, returning a preliminary clearance rate of 64.5 per cent, according to CoreLogic.

Records show the home last sold in September 2021 for $750,000. The vendors have since undertaken a significant renovation of the property, which previously had a linoleum kitchen floor, a pink bathroom and shag pile carpet.

Previously the house featured a salmon pink bathroom pre-renovation

Listing agent Marc Haddad from Ray White Diamantidis Group said the home had attracted a mix of potential buyers.

"I would say the ratio of owner-occupiers to investors was about 50/50. The successful bidder is a local who plans to live in the home," he said.

Mr Haddad said it had been a strong start to the 2025 selling season.

"I've sold 3 out of 3 so far. The market is good. I feel like it's really coming back," he said.

Just 64 homes were taken to auction in Sydney this week, up from 55 last week, with auction numbers expected to increase significantly next week. At the same time last year, 83 auctions were held across Sydney.

The preliminary clearance rate for Sydney came in at 59.5 per cent, well down from the 63.9 per cent clearance rate this time last year.

'They were all in tears'; family home sells for first time in 64 years

Meanwhile, a Melbourne home, which has never been brought to market since the original owners built it 64 years ago, has sold at auction on Saturday for $1.245 million.

16 Sylvia Street, Templestowe Lower, VIC 3107

The listing agent for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home at 16 Sylvia Street, Templestowe Lower said it was an emotional day for the vendors.

"The whole family was there, and they were all in tears, happy tears as well," said Harry Lai from Barry Plant Doncaster East.

"The original owners were mum and dad and then they had three kids, who they raised in the home. They extended out the back at some point to fit their growing family. So, there are lots of memories," he said.

A much loved family home, unrenovated and with original 70's styling

Mr Lai said the family decided to put the house on the market as their father was moving into assisted care. Their mother has passed away.

"It's a big home and it has become more difficult to maintain as their dad has got older and so here we are 64 years later," Mr Lai said.

He said two bidders took part in the auction, which opened with a bid of $1.150 million, before an owner-occupier placed the winning bid.

"The successful buyer plans to knock it down and rebuild a family home, while the underbidder had planned to renovate it and call it home," he said.

Mr Lai said the sellers were "very happy" with the result.

"They were very accepting of what the next chapter will be for the property," he said.

Mr Lai said the 2025 real estate market in Melbourne had been "quite challenging" to date.

"Some properties are performing better than others and we are finding that renovated properties are more in demand than those that need updating."

Agents make most of Australia Day Long Weekend on Mornington Peninsula

Meanwhile, on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula, local real estate agents were making the most of the influx of long weekend holidaymakers, by scheduling dozens of auctions over the Australia Day long weekend.

"There are so many auctions down here at the moment. The Australia Day Weekend gives us Saturday, Sunday and Monday to schedule auctions before school goes back next week," said Joe Falzon from Stockdale & Leggo Dromana-Rosebud.

Mr Falzon held several auctions over the 3-day weekend, including the sale of 51 Truemans Road, Capel Sound, which sold after auction for $820,000, on Saturday.

This Capel Sound townhouse is just a few blocks form the water. Pic supplied

There was just one bidder for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse, which is located just 300 metres from the beach.

"The auction opened with a vendor bid of $800,000, then the eventual buyer placed a bid of $810,000 before it was passed in. We then negotiated with that bidder and sold it for $820,000," Mr Falzon said.

The succesful bidder plans to turn it into a holiday house with occasional airbnb rental. Pic supplied.

He said the successful bidder planned to use the two-storey home as a holiday house and will also lease it as a short-term holiday rental.

"They wanted a beach house with lots of space and also something they could Airbnb," he said.

Mr Falzon said there had been a significant increase in the number of homes being listed for sale along the peninsula because of recent changes to land and Airbnb taxes in Victoria.

"With new taxes being enforced on investment properties we are seeing more people looking to sell their properties and putting their money elsewhere," he said.

"We have also seen buyer activity pick up a bit. There is a lot of choice down here and we have seen a big surge in first and second home buyers in the market, who had been priced out but are now coming back in force," he said.

"Despite that, we are still seeing just one to two bidders at most auctions unless something is priced very conservatively."

CoreLogic research analyst, Caitlin Fono said Melbourne was by far the busiest auction market with 229 homes taken to auction, up from 132 last week and 192 over the same week last year.

"Melbourne's preliminary clearance rate came in at 64.8 per cent, with the final clearance rate likely to revise lower as the remaining results are collected," she said.